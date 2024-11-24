“Brother is 5’2”— Fans react as Top Dawg sends a warning after Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album, 'GNX’

As Kendrick Lamar dropped his surprise release, GNX, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Top Dawg took to his Instagram stories, calling the rapper a “dangerous man.” Posting a picture, he said:

"Dot is a dangerous man right now. Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down, I promise you."

As soon as Top Dawg’s words reached the masses, social media users began pouring in their reactions. An X user, @big_business shared the screenshot of the same, and one user commented on the post:

“Brother is 5’2 lol this man is not a threat.”

Others also reacted to the post, and mocked Top Dawg for taking a dig at Kendrick Lamar.

“They're treating Kendrick like Thanos now,” wrote an X user on the post.

“This ninja is under 5’5,” wrote another.

“Kendrick’s not just dropping albums… he’s setting the bar so high it’s lonely at the top. If Top Dawg’s issuing warnings, you know Dot’s about to remind the game who really runs it,” exclaimed one more social media user.

“Top Dawg being doing too much. He need to stand down,” added a netizen.

Kendrick Lamar released 12 songs in his new album, GNX: More details revealed

Kendrick Lamar made his way into the headlines after the rapper dropped his six-studio album as a surprise on November 22, 2024. With the album being Lamar’s first after his exit from Top Dog Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment, the rapper collaborated with Roddy Ricch, San Dew, Hitta J3, Ink, Wallie the Sensei, YoungThreat, and many more on the album.

While the album consists of 12 songs, Billboard Canada reported that the album has been the shortest yet in Kendrick Lamar’s career. The album consists of songs like Dodger Blue, Reincarnated, TV Off, Man at the Garden, Squabble Up, Wacced Out Murals, Hey Now, Gloria, Heart Pt, 6, and many more.

One of the album’s songs, Reincarnated has already become popular amongst the masses, as many people on the internet stated how they can see hints of Eminem and Tupac in Kendrick Lamar’s song. The Fader reported on November 22, 2024, that Kendrick sampled Tupac’s track from 1996, Made Nigg*z to pay a tribute to the rapper.

"I got this fire burnin’ in me from within/ Concentrated thoughts on who I used to be, I’m sheddin’ skin/ Every day, a new version of me, a third of me demented, cemented in pain/ Juggling opposing kinds of fame/ I don’t know how to make friends, I’m a lonely soul," Kendrick Lamar rapped.

On the other hand, he also briefly addressed his recent Superbowl controversy with Lil Wayne and said:

"I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/ Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n***as agitated I’m just glad it’s on their faces."

While Kendrick Lamar’s album continues to garner attention, the rapper has not yet spoken up about the surprise release. He has also not yet commented on Top Dawg’s dig at him.

