"Bruh crashing out. Literally" — Netizens react to Dody6 going on IG Live after apparently being involved in a car crash with his girlfriend

On Thursday, April 24, X page @nojumper posted a clip from Dody6's Instagram Live after he and his girlfriend were involved in a car crash. On the livestream, the rapper kept insisting that he was fine and didn't want to go to a hospital.

Ad

Both Dody6 and his girlfriend looked visibly injured in the video, with bloody bruises all over their faces.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video clip has since gone viral, receiving over 698K views and 2.9K likes within hours of upload. Netizens on X have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Bruh crashing out. Literally."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens speculated that the couple were seemingly on drugs, while others criticized the rapper and claimed it to be an attention-seeking stunt.

"Can't tell me they ain't on drugs smh," commented an X user.

"Everyone wants attention these days for everything but actual successful sht lol," added another.

"Bro why the first thing you do is hop on instagram like you won something ? yall m*thaf*ckin brains are COOKED," wrote a netizen.

Ad

"Bro talking about some 'I think we good' looking like this is crazy," tweeted one individual.

Meanwhile, other users claimed that Dody6 and his girlfriend needed a medical check-up, and they could have ended up with serious head trauma.

"I’m praying for bro, I ain’t no doctor but he needs a checkup after that. He could have serious head trauma," commented an X user.

Ad

"N***a so happy about the fact HE THINKS this situation makes him look tough," added one other.

"Ngl, this n***a need therapy, rehab, prayers, and everything else because this is not looking good," posted a netizen.

As per HypeFresh on April 24, Dody6 and his girlfriend ultimately decided to leave the scene of the crash in an Uber, skipping a hospital visit altogether.

Ad

Dody6 claims to be homeless despite the success of Lamar's Hey Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video clip of Dody6's car crash comes days after the rapper spoke about going homeless in another video. Per HotNewHipHop on April 21, the West Coast rapper recorded a video of himself in his car, sharing an update on his financial situation.

In the clip, which has been circulating on social media this week, Dody admitted:

"I lost my house. I'm homeless. I fell down but I'ma bounce back up though. Watch this. It's all good."

Ad

Last year, the rapper collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on Hey Now - a track from Lamar's 2024 album, GNX. The song peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Dody6's first entry on the chart.

Following the release of Hey Now, Dody's streaming numbers saw an uptick, going up by over 110%, as per Billboard. Then, in February 2025, the rapper dropped a new album titled DodyWorld: NightShift. The record, which contains 14 songs, features guest appearances from artists like Lefty Gunplay, 03 Greedo, and others.

Ad

The update about Dody6 comes after his collaborator, Kendrick Lamar, kicked off his co-headlining tour with SZA in Minneapolis last week, on April 19, 2025. The Grand National Tour will travel across North America and Europe in the next three months, before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden, in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More