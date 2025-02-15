"Bruh read the album title and thought about kids?" — Internet reacts to Vincent Martella saying Drake's $$$4U album name sounds like "7th grade sh*t"

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album Some Se*y Songs 4 U, also called $$$4U, was released on Friday, February 14. While social media platforms have been flooded with reactions to the album from popular personalities and the general public, actor Vincent Martella has now shared his response to the new project.

Buzzing Pop obtained a statement from Vincent on the day of the album's release and shared the same through X (formerly Twitter). Notably, Martella's statement reads:

"Call me crazy but I think if you're a 40 year old man who the entire world is calling a p*dophile you shouldn't name your new [album] some dumb 7th grade sh*t like 'some sexy songs 4 u'."

Drake and PartyNextDoor have not replied to Vincent's statement until now. However, it has already gone viral on different platforms and netizens took to the comments section of Buzzing Pop's post to share their reactions to the same. One of them addressed how Vincent was seemingly referring to children by reading the album title and wrote:

"Bruh read the album title and thought about kids?"

Drake's supporters were spotted taking his side as they criticized Vincent's statement, specifically addressing the words "7th grade" as they reacted.

"Bro heard the word se*y and immediately thought of 7th graders, weirdo", a user wrote on X.

"No one has any idea who this is. Why do you value this opinion?", a netizen stated.

"He's reaching nothing about that title should make anybody think of kids and if it makes him think of kids than he needs to "sit down over there let's have a little chat"", one of the reactions reads.

Among other responses, a user alleged that Vincent was looking for some attention. However, another person seemingly gave a neutral response, claiming that everyone's opinion can be different.

"Sounds like Vincent Martella needs some attention and is way past his prime", an X reaction mentioned.

"Everybody has an opinion", a netizen commented.

"Nobody gives af about his opinion lmaoo", an X user reacted.

Drake seemingly addressed Kendrick Lamar and Joe Budden in a song from $$$4U

While Kendrick Lamar and Drake were trending for their rap battle last year, where they released a few diss tracks, the latter has shared a similar history with Joe Budden in the past, including that Budden had once criticized Drizzy's album Views in 2016, as per Business Insider.

According to a report by Vibe magazine on February 14, 2025, a portion of the lyrics from Gimme a Hug, a single from $$$4U, seemingly referred to the cover art of Kendrick's diss track Euphoria as they stated:

"Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rolling 'round like a dignitary / Funny how it's only b*tch n*ggas that are waiting on The Boy's obituary / 'Cause if I die, it's these n*ggas that become the sole beneficiary / And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it? / Have the girls up at 29 on stage twerking with a dictionary?"

On the other hand, another lyric was seemingly referring to The Joe Budden Podcast as Drake raps:

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker."

While Joe and Lamar's names are not directly mentioned in the lyrics, none of them have shared their opinion about the latest album until now.

