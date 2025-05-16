"BTS money hard at work"- Fans react as HYBE Latin America begins filming reality show to launch new boy band in Mexico

On May 15, 2025, HYBE Latin America announced it has started filming its first reality show to form a new boy group in Mexico. Known for global K-pop stars like BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT, HYBE is now expanding into the Latin music scene.

The show, still unnamed, will feature 16 contestants chosen from 300 applicants across Mexico, Brazil, the U.S., Peru, and Spain. They will train at a special bootcamp in Mexico City's Parque Bicentenario.

Over the next six months, they will receive guidance from around 30 professionals. These will include vocal coaches, choreographers, producers, and more.

This series will use a unique format as it combines storytelling, performance showcases, and behind-the-scenes narratives across streaming platforms, social media, and music apps. This new approach is expected to provide fans with a more immersive experience, following the trainees' journey to stardom.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions. Some praised BTS for paving the way for such global projects. An X user, @KakePop7, wrote,

"BTS money hard at work, yall."

Others also stated their opinions and praised BTS for being successful under HYBE. Not everyone was optimistic, with some questioning whether this new group would reach the same global success as their predecessors.

"Say BTS PAVED the way again," a fan commented.

"BTS really made a company from bankrupt to worldwide," an X user wrote.

"When someone said that hybe is not competing with kpop companies but with big global labels I think they were right," a person wrote.

"Wow so this a different program than pase a la fama show?? Thank god, I thought hybe change their plan on making a latin boy group. Just hope the members will be talented and unproblematic," another user added.

A few netizens also criticized the move of the label. They called it an attempt to "find the next BTS" in different markets.

"the desperate search for a “next bts” and wasting money on stupid projects will lead to this dumb company’s downfall and im here for it," a fan remarked.

"they will never get "next bts" how hard they try even for centuries," another netizen added.

"Y’all ever think about if bts didn’t make it big none of this would’ve been possible," a user wrote.

More about the upcoming reality show and HYBE's global expansion

The new reality show is part of HYBE's larger plan to tap into the Latin music scene. According to Billboard, the series is HYBE’s first large-scale artist development project focused solely on Latin talent. HYBE aims to blend its K-pop training model with the artistic culture of Latin America to create a unique fusion of global pop.

HYBE Latin America CEO Kah Jong-hyun expressed enthusiasm for the project. He called it a groundbreaking experiment in nurturing Latin talent for the global sstage. According to Billboard, the CEO of the label, J.H. Kah, said,

"This project is about much more than music. It's about reimagining how Latin talent can be discovered, developed and presented to the world. We are building the foundation for the next generation of global Latin artists with the highest creative and production standards."

The production boasts an impressive lineup of mentors. Acclaimed director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, famous for High School Musical and The Descendants, will serve as the executive producer.

He is joined by Charm La’Donna, head choreographer known for her work with Kendrick Lamar. There will also be Robert Stevenson, a vocal coach who has trained stars like Justin Timberlake and Rihanna

In addition to this project, the label is also preparing for Pase a la Fama. It is a talent competition set to premiere on Telemundo on June 8, 2025. This competition will focus on discovering a new regional Mexican band. It further extends HYBE's reach into Latin markets.

The bootcamp is located in Mexico City, and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It is also staffed with professional mentors to train contestants in singing, choreography, fitness, and media engagement. Colombian producers Jaime Escallón and Lucas Jaramillo are leading the production.

With filming underway and expectations high, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the label’s K-pop expertise can successfully launch its first-ever Latin boy band onto the global stage.

