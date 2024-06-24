9 best K-Pop vocalists to listen to songs of in 2024

K-pop vocalists have taken the global music scene by storm, captivating millions of fans worldwide. The rise of K-pop artists can be attributed to a blend of exceptional talent, meticulous training, high-quality production, and innovative music that sets them apart from their peers.

Beyond the captivating beats and visually stunning performances, K-pop idols have mastered the art of fan engagement, leveraging social media to foster a deeply loyal and passionate global fanbase. The Shining Star Awards has a voting process, through which fans can vote for their favorite idol.

Best K-Pop vocalists to listen to songs of in 2024

According to the votes cast by fans, the Shining Star Awards has listed these artists as the top K-pop vocalists of 2024:

Trending

Jimin

V

Jungkook

Jin

J-Hope

Cha Eunwoo

Junkyu

Sunoo

Heeseung

1) Jimin

Expand Tweet

From the sites of the Shining Star Awards, Jimin has garnered over three hundred sixty-one thousand votes and was selected as the best K-pop vocalist in 2024. The Like Crazy singer has been on the streak of winning the Most Popular K-pop Vocalist for two years.

He won several titles like 'King of K-pop 2023' or 'K-pop Idol of the Year 2023' by Debeme, making him one of the most popular artists in this industry. His solo songs including Christmas Love, Promise, and Serendipity are some of the best tracks.

2) V

Another promising member of BTS, Kim Taeyung a.k.a V has clinched the second position in the Shining Awards fan votes. With one hundred eighty-six thousand votes, V is another popular K-pop idol in 2024.

Singularity is one of the popular solo tracks of the vocalist, making fans overwhelmed on the BTS Love Yourself World Tour. However, the Winter Bear is another significant one from the artist.

3) Jungkook

Jung Kook Live At TSX, Times Square (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment)

BTS Jungkook ranks third with one hundred seventy-nine thousand votes. BTS Army acclaimed him as the all-rounder due to his strong vocal and extraordinary dance skills.

His rapping capabilities make him one of the most popular singers in the Korean music industry. Dreamers, the FIFA World Cup song propelled his popularity at the global level.

4) Jin

With one hundred forty-nine thousand votes, Jin became the fourth member of the most K-Pop vocalist list. This vocalist surprised his fans with personal hugs and bouquets in BTS Festa 2024, making him one of the coveted artists in the industry.

His solo tracks like Epiphany, and Moon became some of his best songs. He also won the title of Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2018, making him a popular contributor to culture.

5) J-Hope

J-Hope ( Image via Instagram)

Another BTS member, J-Hope is ranked at the fifth position in the popular K-pop vocalist list by the Shining Awards. He has garnered one hundred forty-three thousand votes from his fans.

Ego, and Chicken Noodles Soup, are some of his best solo songs. Before joining the band, J-Hope used to be a street dancer and later he improved his rapping skills, making him one of the lead rappers in the band.

6) Cha Eunwoo

Cha Eunwoo ( Image via Instagram)

Cha Eunwoo, a member of the boy band Astro, has ranked in the 6th position with One hundred forty-one thousand votes. This 27-year-old vocalist is a great actor as well, showcasing his skills in K-dramas like True Beauty, Wonderful World, etc.

After 8 years in the group Astro, Cha Eunwoo debuted his solo album Entity in February 2024. Stay is one of the best songs of the album that talks about the consolation for those who have been through the heartbreak.

7) Junkyu

Junkyu ( Image via Instagram)

Junkyu has been chosen as one of the best K-pop vocalists by fans with one hundred and ten thousand votes. This 24-year-old vocalist is a member of TREASURE and joined the group in 2020.

Going Crazy, I Love You are some of the songs that garnered appreciation from the fans. From the album Reboot, B.O.M.B and Bona Bona are some of his popular songs.

8) Sunoo

Sunoo ( Image via Instagram)

Sunoo, a member of ENHYPHEN, has been selected as one of the best K-pop vocalists by fans. He got one hundred and two thousand votes. The group ENHYPHEN was made during a survival show named I-LAND.

Fever is one of the popular songs of this vocalist, which has been played more than 100 million times on Spotify. Apart from that, Given-Taken is another hit track of this K-pop vocalist.

9) Heeseung

Heeseung ( Image via Instagram)

Another K-pop vocalist from ENHYPHEN, Heeseung ranks at ninth. This 23-year-old singer collected ninety-nine thousand votes from fans. His stage presence and choreography, apart from the vocals, mesmerize his fans.

Many a time, Heesung has sung popular songs in his bare voice like My Universe by Coldplay, or Off My Face by Justine Bieber, which make him a popular K-Pop vocalist in the industry.

Apart from these K-pop vocalists, the chart consists of Blackpink Rose, Rocky from Astro, Hyuk (Tempest), Woosung (The Rose), etc.