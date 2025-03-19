Cam'ron claims Suge Knight confronted him over using Tupac’s Ambitionz Az a Ridah beat for his song Live My Life

Cam'ron recently sat down for an interview with Talk with Flee, where the Horse & Carriage rapper talked about his confrontation with Suge Knight over Live My Life (Leave Me Alone)—a 2002 track that was released as part of his third studio album, Come Home With Me.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When asked about his dispute with Suge Knight over sampling a 2Pac song, Cam'ron detailed the incident, which took place soon after his album's release, saying:

"So, what happened was, we were outside, I believe, the Century Club in LA, if I'm not mistaken. To make the long story short, Jacob Yauk was like, 'Yo, Suge Knight is over there and he wants to talk to you'. Now, mind you, this is when my album just came out. It was platinum, I believe... I was super duper popular."

Ad

Elaborating that he had no idea of what their conversation was going to be about at the time, the Losing Weight rapper continued:

"I didn't think nothing of it, it was outside me and Tito fraternizing, do what we do, and I was like, 'what time do I have to come over there'. They said they were already there. So he came over with probably six, seven people, and was just basically like, 'yo, what's up' and I'm like 'hey, what's up' and I didn't think of it as no confrontation or anything... but then he went into a spill and he was like, 'yo, you owe money' and I was like 'owe you money for what' and he was like 'you using one of my beats'."

Ad

When Cam'ron claimed he had no idea what Knight was talking about, the latter mentioned the 1996 Tupac song, Ambitionz az a Ridah. He then clarified that it was Daz Dillinger who had played the tune for him, which is why he didn't owe anyone any money. The disagreement then began, with Suge claiming that he owned the song.

According to the rapper, the conversation between them ended amicably at the time, with both parties leaving without any hard feelings.

Ad

Cam'ron also addressed dating rumors on the podcast

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another subject that Cam'ron talked about on his recent episode of Talk With Flee was dating rumors. When the co-host asked him about the nature of his relationship with Mariah Carey, the Crunk Muzik rapper denied them, saying:

"She’s a friend. She’s a good friend. It’s nothing more, nothing less than that. She’s a super-duper good friend."

Then calling Carey "underrated," Cam'ron pointed out how she had worked with Da Brat, The LOX, Ma$e, Ol' Dirty Bastard, and himself. He also commended her for bringing "light" to hip-hop artists, continuing:

Ad

"When it comes to Mariah Carey — because she’s such a pop figure and so popular around the world and a mega superstar — people don’t give Mariah Carey a lot of credit for putting Hip Hop in her music and videos."

Then detailing how their friendship started, Cam'ron said that Mariah liked his song, Oh Boy, and reached out with a compliment, which led to them hanging out. The two also reportedly took a trip to Aspen, with Mariah Carey later taking him to Capri, Italy, and other different places.

Ad

Per Billboard, Cam'ron and Mariah Carey have been rumored to be linked romantically throughout the years, but neither has ever confirmed the speculations. Carey was so moved by his Oh Boy that she reworked the track for her own song, Boy (I Need You), with Cam being featured on it. The duo even performed the song live on BET's 106 & Park—the 49-year-old was dressed in his iconic pink fur outfit for the performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback