Chrisean Rock's sister Chasity sets up a Cash App account to receive financial support for the rapper’s legal fees

American rapper Chrisean Rock was taken into police custody on June 10, 2024, from the San Fernando Valley courthouse where she appeared to attend her former partner Blueface’s hearing.

TMZ reported that the Baddies star already had a felony fugitive warrant out for her arrest in Oklahoma for an incident (drug charges) that occurred in 2022. She is allegedly being held without bail.

In the wake of her arrest, Chrisean Rock’s sister Chasity (@femalemookie on Instagram) has set up a fundraiser on Cash App titled “$Chriseanrockklawyer" to help with the rapper’s legal fees.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chrisean Rock’s sister urges fans for financial support to pay for the rapper’s lawyer

Chrisean Rock's sister Chasity recently took to her Instagram on June 13, 2024, to announce that she has set up a Cash App account to raise funds for the rapper’s lawyer. She wrote a lengthy caption that begins:

“I spoke with the lawyer and my sister… My sister never asked for help but the lawyer said he only got 1500 yesterday and she paid 8k herself when she was home. But idk who has her money but he not paid in full and if he don’t get all his money, the process is longer. The lawyer my sister told me to call spoke with me and said this.”

Chasity added that if she herself had the money, she would have paid Chrisean’s legal fees and asked the fans of the rapper to help “get [her] out back to her baby.” For the unversed, Chrisean Rock shares a son named Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr with her ex, Blueface.

She also assured people that she would post all screenshots of sending the money to the lawyer, so that there’s no doubt about her motives. But didn’t add the attorney’s name on the Cash App account for the sake of anonymity and to avoid his “harassment.”

Expand Tweet

She also claimed to have put some of her “furniture money” to help with her sister’s legal fees, adding, “I don’t need nothing for myself. I need her lawyer paid so I can get some rest.”

“She sis my sister not my friend. She is young and don’t really know how this goes but I do… I tried to prevent this n help before she got caught and after I got my sh*t together, but it was too late,” Chasity mentioned.

Towards the end, she doubled down on her promise that she would post regular screengrabs of the Cash App account to prove that all the money was going only to Chrisean Rock’s lawyer. Chasity also claimed that although the Keep Swimming rapper “has money,” nobody has “access” to it, and she wasn’t going to wait until then to support her sister.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s mother Karlissa Scaffold took to her Instagram story on June 11 and tagged Kim Kardashian urging her to “get my grandson’s parents out of jail.”

Chrisean Rock was arrested on drug charges

According to several sources including TMZ, Chrisean Rock’s arrest warrant stems from a two-year-old drug charge. In mid-2022, she was reportedly caught with marijuana with an intent to distribute it in Oklahoma.

Expand Tweet

Back then, she was arrested in Blueface’s stolen G-Wagon as they were driving from California to Baltimore. Later, she was bailed to appear before the judge, which she failed.

Hence, on Monday (June 10), five officers from the Los Angeles Police Department visited the San Fernando Valley courthouse to pick her up, as she allegedly forgot her outstanding warrant. She was reportedly searched by two female officers. Her nine-month-old baby, who was with her at the time of arrest, was given to one of her friends named Marsha.

The image of Chrisean Rock in handcuffs being escorted out of the court has now gone viral. Along with the drug possession, she is also charged with carrying a deadly weapon. However, it remains unknown whether the charges are related.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback