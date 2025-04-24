"Comeback announcement next" - Netizens react as Jeon Somi announces her fandom name and light stick ahead of Chaos fan meeting

On April 23, 2025, Jeon Somi announced the name of her official fan club and revealed the official light stick on her official social media accounts. In the post, Somi wrote,

Ad

"JEON SOMI OFFICIAL FAN CLUB 'SOMMUNCHI (소몽치)' . They are soft as cotton, but when they come together they are strong. The meaning of 'JEON SOMI (소미)' and 'MUNCHI (무치)' being together at every moment. " (As translated by Google)

Just hours after the announcement, the singer shared the poster for her 2025 fan meeting, Chaos, on her official social media accounts. The poster features the event name along with the schedule in Seoul, Tokyo, and Osaka.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chaos fan meeting will begin on July 19 in Seoul, followed by Tokyo on August 1, 2025, and conclude in Osaka on August 3. As reported by OSEN, the idol plans to connect with fans through her upcoming fan meeting and share other content that she has been preparing for a long time.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Jeon Somi's official fandom name, lightstick, and upcoming fan meeting. One fan remarked that the next announcement should be of a comeback.

Ad

"Comeback announcement next," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More comments surfaced on X, where a fan explained that the fandom name is not new, just officially announced now, while noting that what fans wanted over the last six years came in just 36 hours.

"just fyi, sommungchi is somi’s fandom name since sixteen/pd101 era but bcs she changed her label thats why it was never officially announced. all these past year she already addressed her fans as sommungchi, only today tbl made it official with a little change in spelling," explained a fan on X.

Ad

"official fan club? you telling me Somi didn’t get one before ? but I knew of sommunchi nickname for years like I’m talking first vlog series Somi mentioned it being official like what TOOK THIS LONG OMG SOMI RUN AWAY NOW," remarked another netizen.

"What we have been demanding for 6 years came by in just 36 hours, this is insane," reacted another fan.

Ad

Fan's comments continued as they bashed the singer's agency, The BLACK LABEL, for giving her attention after so long whereas another remarked that maybe she renewed her contract with the label with certain conditions.

"Somi getting a fandom name and lightstick after 3654 years in the game. Does this mean that her company finally found at least an EP full of music for her? It's been four years since her only album and two years since her only EP. That's shameful," said another netizen on X.

Ad

"tbl giving us the bare minimum once again but hey they're giving us something," added another fan.

"Official fan club name and lightstick? Wondering if Somi renewed contract early but with conditions," wondered another netizen on X.

More about Jeon Somi and her solo career

Ad

Jeon Somi is a South Korean-Canadian singer signed under THE BLACK LABEL. She rose to fame after winning the survival reality show, Produce 101, and eventually became a member of the girl group I.O.I. After the group disbanded, she joined YG Entertainment's subsidiary label, THE BLACK LABEL.

Her debut single, Birthday was released on June 13, 2019, and its music video surpassed four million views in 24 hours on YouTube. She released her comeback single, titled, What You Waiting For, on July 22, 2020, and even won her first music show trophy on Mnet's M Countdown in August 2020.

Ad

She released her next single, Dumb Dumb, in August 2021, which peaked at No.8 on the Goan Digital Chart and No.9 on the Billboard Korea K-pop 100. The song also entered the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No.130.

Somi released her first full-length album, XOXO, in October 2021, featuring the lead single of the same name. She released her EP in August 2023 with the lead single, Fast Forward, which was a commercial success. Fast Forward peaked at No.5 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

Ad

She released a summer special single titled, Ice Cream in August 2024.

In other news, the schedule for ticket booking and performance details for Jeon Somi's 2025 fan meeting, Chaos, is yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More