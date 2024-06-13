"Country Graham" — Fans react to photos of Drake's $15M Texas ranch on Instagram

Rap sensation Drake has recently purchased a stunning ranch worth $15 million in Washington County, Texas. He had announced his purchase back in May but gave his followers a glimpse of the property on his Instagram on June 12.

The rapper shared four images of the Texas ranch, called Inn at Dos Brisas. The rapper posed outside the entrance of the ranch, and inside in his car. One of the images also featured one of his pet horses in his stable. He captioned the post "Wick em’."

Trending

Fans have been admiring Drake's new ranch in the comment section, while many celebrities also joined it to compliment the property. One user, camilleamore, praised the property for its country vibes and commented:

"🤠 Country Graham 🤠"

A user's comment on Drake's post (Image via Instagram/champagnepapi)

Here are some other reactions by netizens to Drizzy's new property:

"Da rich baby daddy 😍😍" sexyyred wrote.

"Last slide hard af" a fan added.

"Welcome home brother" another said.

Drizzy's comment section (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Some celebrities also joined in the comments section to congratulate Drizzy on his new ranch. Camila Cabello was all praises for the braids on the rapper's horse. Many others also admired Champagne Papi's ranch horse and were in awe of the rapper's luxurious new property in Texas. Some of the reactions are below:

"The braid on that horse is so slay" singer Camila Cabello wrote.

"Texas ranch so big, that s*it is perfect for the dippin' 🥷😈✨" one comment said.

"Ranch lookin like a hidden valley" one more said.

Drake's comment section (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Everything to know about Drake's $15 million Texas ranch

Drake first hinted at his desire to purchase a new property in a video he shared on Instagram in September 2023.

In the video, he said the "sale is made" and he's going "country" this time. The video is now unavailable as Instagram stories do not remain for more than 24 hours. Fans also noticed him checking out his new ranch in the video. He mentioned:

“Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all. We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the ‘Lover Boy Lane’, it’s over.”

Lover Boy Lane was supposedly a reference to Champagne Papi's 2021 studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The rapper may have dropped the reference as it included a song called TSU, an abbreviation for Texas State University. It could be a hint at him purchasing a property in Texas.

The deal was reportedly completed in October 2023 but Drake officially announced his purchase in May. The property, titled The Inn at Dos Brisas, is a 313-acre ranch in Washington County, Texas, located at 10000 Champion Drive. It is a three-and-a-half-hour drive from south Dallas and situated between Highways 290 and 6 and TX-105. It is reportedly 45 minutes away from Houston.

Expand Tweet

Realtor Tonya Currie told RoundTop that the retreat was previously owned by Jennifer and Doug Bosch, but Drizzy closed the deal for $15 million. The property reportedly first went for sale in the market in 2022 for $17.5 million as the resort had to shut its doors due to financial problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelby Hodge, the society editor of Paper City also wrote about the luxurious property, revealing that it was once the home to the only Forbes five-star-rated restaurant and a resort in Texas.

Drake's new ranch was constructed in 2002 and showcases luxurious Spanish architecture. The property is home to four Spanish-style private casitas, all with attached private pools to accommodate families and large friend groups.

Expand Tweet

It also includes an entertainment lodge with a pool, a bar-equipped indoor lounge, a commercial kitchen, a classy dining room, and a climate-controlled 7,000-bottle wine room. It also houses five enormous haciendas with attached private pools and huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

Drake's property also includes acres of farming land where the rapper can add livestock to the organic farm. There's also access to a full equestrian facility and horse track if the rapper wishes to ride horses in his new property. The rapper shared images of his massive stable on Instagram alongside a snap of one of his horses on the ranch.