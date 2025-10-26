“Cringe at the highest level”: Netizens react to Drake teasing DJ Akademiks for not wishing him on his birthday

Drake teased DJ Akademiks for not wishing him on his birthday on Friday, October 24. However, they expressed their love and support for each other as the rapper gears up for his upcoming album, Iceman.DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston George Allen, has been one of the biggest supporters of Drizzy over the years. The Canadian rapper turned 39 on Friday. On Saturday, October 25, the streamer shared a screenshot of his chat with Drizzy on X, where he teased him for not wishing him.Drake wrote:&quot;Damn no bday wish from my right hand. Love you big Ak.&quot;DJ Akademiks responded:&quot;More Life my G! U kno we locked in. Let's go up 1 time ! I hope u cherishing these moments fr. U the goat . Enjoy urself bro.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this exchange between the rapper and the streamer, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Idk what's cornier, Drake beggin' for a HBD message, Ak glazin' right away when the man he's in love with texts him, the fact that Ak felt the need to share this or the stans that will defend this as if these two knew of their existence. This is cringe at the highest level.&quot;Carlos @CarlosMDN23LINKIdk what's cornier, Drake beggin' for a HBD message, Ak glazin' right away when the man he's in love with texts him, the fact that Ak felt the need to share this or the stans that will defend this as if these two knew of their existence This is cringe at the highest level.Another wrote,Ash @ThePurpureLiteLINK@Akademiks WOW. WOW. He reached out to AK for more validation?! I can't stand this man. Does he even know when AK's own birthday is!? Drake you are my parasocial arch nemesis fr &amp;amp;amp; for life.Another commented,Lrac @Lrac_carLLINK@Akademiks any dude hitting you up at 38 mins into his birthday for no birthday wish is wild thoUsers continued to take digs at the duo, as one tweeted:Jason Jordan @LVProBettorLINK@Akademiks Drake is just trying to keep AK in his pocket so he throws him a bone here and there to make him feel important, but he'll never sit down with him or be in the same room. AK is starting to realize this. A year ago he would've sent that text. All businessAnother commented,Hip Hop Talk @TalkThatHipHopLINK@Akademiks Wants a happy birthday from you but won’t give you an interview….. he doesn’t look at you as important but wants you to view him as such hope he sends you something for your birthdayAnother wrote,Lumiere @LumiAnalystLINK@Akademiks Ak is in an abusive relationship with Drake 😭 Drake throws him a bone from time to time 🤣Also Read: DJ Akademiks denies Rory Farrell's claims of Drake's lawsuit being linked to the rumored RICO allegations against radio stationsWhen DJ Akademiks addresses allegations that he's being paid by Drake during his feud with Kendrick LamarCulture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event (Image Source: Getty)Akademiks has often spoken in favor of Drizzy, especially during his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two rappers have been at it since the start of 2024 and have released multiple diss tracks against each other.During a Kick stream on June 10 this year, pgLang co-founder Dave Free asked DJ Akademiks if Drake pays him for his comments. The streamer vehemently refused it, saying (h/t Billboard):“Dave Free had a moment — he asked me — he said, ‘Ak, what are you getting from this?’ He says, ‘Is he paying you'. And that was the most insulting thing — and I’ve had conversations with these men for a while — but the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting.”Akademiks added that he has been doing this for more than a decade now, and hence, he found the allegations &quot;insulting&quot;. He added that because of his large audience, his content might have some impact, but he asserted that he has never been paid. Akademiks added:“Throughout the battle, we probably definitely came off very biased. Not only because I like Drake and he’s my favorite rapper… but you guys lost communications with us at that time because if you chose not to involve yourself in clarifying the narrative, the narrative gets written without you. It always happens like that. I’m in the media, I know how it goes.”Meanwhile, Akademiks had also tweeted earlier this month that Drizzy's upcoming album, Iceman, will be a &quot;classic&quot;. The release date of the album is unspecified, but the rapper has released some tracks from it, like What Did I Miss?Also Read: “Roc nation folks need a mental evaluation”: DJ Akademiks reacts to claims that Nicki Minaj paid him to talk negatively about Megan Thee Stallion