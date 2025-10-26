  • home icon
  "Cringe at the highest level": Netizens react to Drake teasing DJ Akademiks for not wishing him on his birthday

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 26, 2025 06:40 GMT
Drake and DJ Akademiks
Drake and DJ Akademiks (Image Source: Getty)

Drake teased DJ Akademiks for not wishing him on his birthday on Friday, October 24. However, they expressed their love and support for each other as the rapper gears up for his upcoming album, Iceman.

DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston George Allen, has been one of the biggest supporters of Drizzy over the years. The Canadian rapper turned 39 on Friday. On Saturday, October 25, the streamer shared a screenshot of his chat with Drizzy on X, where he teased him for not wishing him.

Drake wrote:

"Damn no bday wish from my right hand. Love you big Ak."

DJ Akademiks responded:

"More Life my G! U kno we locked in. Let's go up 1 time ! I hope u cherishing these moments fr. U the goat . Enjoy urself bro."
Fans online have reacted to this exchange between the rapper and the streamer, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Idk what's cornier, Drake beggin' for a HBD message, Ak glazin' right away when the man he's in love with texts him, the fact that Ak felt the need to share this or the stans that will defend this as if these two knew of their existence. This is cringe at the highest level."
Another wrote,

Another commented,

Users continued to take digs at the duo, as one tweeted:

Another commented,

Another wrote,

When DJ Akademiks addresses allegations that he's being paid by Drake during his feud with Kendrick Lamar

Culture&#039;s Most Influential Icons attend Complex&#039;s Inaugural List[ed] Event (Image Source: Getty)
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event (Image Source: Getty)

Akademiks has often spoken in favor of Drizzy, especially during his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. The two rappers have been at it since the start of 2024 and have released multiple diss tracks against each other.

During a Kick stream on June 10 this year, pgLang co-founder Dave Free asked DJ Akademiks if Drake pays him for his comments. The streamer vehemently refused it, saying (h/t Billboard):

“Dave Free had a moment — he asked me — he said, ‘Ak, what are you getting from this?’ He says, ‘Is he paying you'. And that was the most insulting thing — and I’ve had conversations with these men for a while — but the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting.”
Akademiks added that he has been doing this for more than a decade now, and hence, he found the allegations "insulting". He added that because of his large audience, his content might have some impact, but he asserted that he has never been paid.

Akademiks added:

“Throughout the battle, we probably definitely came off very biased. Not only because I like Drake and he’s my favorite rapper… but you guys lost communications with us at that time because if you chose not to involve yourself in clarifying the narrative, the narrative gets written without you. It always happens like that. I’m in the media, I know how it goes.”
Meanwhile, Akademiks had also tweeted earlier this month that Drizzy's upcoming album, Iceman, will be a "classic". The release date of the album is unspecified, but the rapper has released some tracks from it, like What Did I Miss?

