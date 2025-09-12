DJ Akademiks denies Rory Farrell's claims of Drake's lawsuit being linked to the rumored RICO allegations against radio stations

DJ Akademiks has slammed Rory Farrell for claiming that Drake's lawsuit is linked to the rumored RICO lawsuit against radio stations. Farrell's comments were in relation to the Toronto rapper's ongoing legal feud with his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG). During his livestream on September 12, DJ Akademiks heard Rory Farrell's views on Drake's lawsuit against UMG. He indicated a &quot;RICO money laundering situation&quot; is going on, claiming Drizzy's lawsuit added to the label's woes. In response, Akademiks slammed Farrell's comments and said:&quot;Alright, man, this albino boy need to shut his f*cking trap. He's capping. Listen, this is why I hate speaking on these things, because, you know, Drake fans want me to give them the narrative that they could repost me a million times. I don't give a f*ck if they repost me.&quot;He continued:&quot;I'm just gonna be honest with what I think is the truth is this, this radio Rico got nothing to do with Drake, nothing. Okay, now his lawsuit made more eyes look at entities that are either fabricating, forcing or allowing paid. Yes, okay, but is it?&quot;Moreover, DJ Akademiks also claimed that Drizzy's affect on the RICO situation is because of his overall impact as an artist. He maintained that it was not fair to link the Toronto rapper to the RICO cases against the radio stations because of his impact. He added:&quot;Because here's the thing, he is one of the most beloved people and artists that gets the most play historically over the last 15 years on radio. Fans like fallacy here. We can't sit here and say the radio is catching a RICO when the most artist they've played is Drake.&quot;For those unaware, Drizzy sued his record label, Universal Music Group, last year, alleging that they used unfair means and bots to artificially inflate Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. The popular song was a diss track aimed at the rapper, released during his ongoing beef with Lamar during March and May last year. The Toronto rapper's entourage claimed the track hurt his business, while UMG helped in increasing its popularity. DJ Akademiks claims Drake should sue Kendrick Lamar for defamation instead of UMGWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyIn his livestream on September 12, DJ Akademiks urged Drizzy to sue Kendrick Lamar for defamation instead of UMG. He mentioned that the rapper's main issue was with the use of bots in streaming, but he should direct his defamation allegations against Lamar for releasing Not Like Us.&quot;I think defamation should go towards Kendrick. I've always said this, Sue Kendrick for defamation. You could sue UMG for illegal business practices if you feel they they devalued you to offer you less money. That's valid. And if you want to get at the DSPS about you feeling like they're they're doing unfair as well. Cool,&quot; he said.Akademiks questioned when &quot;radio&quot; started mattering, criticizing Rory Farrell's thoughts about linking Drake's lawsuit to the RICO allegations against radio stations. The podcaster said that Drizzy's fans should not be in &quot;K bot land&quot; because Not Like Us did not gain popularity due to radio. He reiterated that Drizzy cares about streamers and believes that &quot;Kendrick use bots on stream.&quot; DJ Akademiks further spoke about how Farrell linked Drizzy's legal battle with UMG to the RICO cases. Drake's allegations pertained to the use of bots to inflate the numbers of Not Like Us, which does not directly link to radios.He further explained:&quot;His fight is with streaming. This idea of a red button, I think, honestly, and with all due respect to everybody involved, mealy mall, with even with all due respect to my guy, what's the dirt? I don't think there's a f*cking red button. There's no red button to press. Drake is suing his label, and he also believed that streaming companies that he helped built are playing games with him at this point. I think those two things have valid points if he's going to try to pursue it legally.&quot;DJ Akademiks also called Rory Farrell &quot;full of sh*t&quot;, &quot;delusional&quot;, and &quot;dumb&quot; for connecting Drake's case to RICO.Meanwhile, the latest updates in Drizzy's ongoing legal battle with UMG saw the record label's CEO publicly slamming the rapper for suing them. His statement came after his lawyers filed for evidence to push further about his legal case. Further updates are awaited as the legal proceedings continue.