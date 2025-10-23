“Roc nation folks need a mental evaluation”: DJ Akademiks reacts to claims that Nicki Minaj paid him to talk negatively about Megan Thee Stallion

Dj Akademiks has opened up about claims that Nicki Minaj paid him for negative publicity against Megan Thee Stallion. This came after his second deposition by Roc Nation regarding Megan's defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz.

The situation stems from when Megan filed a defamation lawsuit against Gram in 2024, alleging a smear campaign against her. She alleged that Gramz has been putting her down in support of Tory Lanez, who was convicted after shooting at her in 2020.

Meanwhile, Roc Nation and Jay-Z have also started a deposition against DJ Akademiks for allegedly taking part in defaming Megan Thee Stallion. Some claim that Nicki Minaj allegedly paid the streamer to spread negativity about Megan. Akademiks opened up about his second deposition in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 22.

In one post, he wrote:

"Nicki don’t even like me why would Nicki pay Adin or me to talk bad bout Meg lol. Why they think Drake give af bout a chick who ain’t even selling records? Roc nation folks need a mental evaluation ."

He explained in another post:

"Btw for clarity the case I was deposed in has nothing to do with Drake & Nicki . It’s Meg suing a blogger Milagro. Most of the questions seem to surround a theory of theirs suggesting drake Nicki & Tory are paying ppl to talk bad bout Meg /roc nation. They might b schizophrenic!"

DJ Akademiks also confirmed that he will be doing a live stream soon to speak in detail about the deposition and the accusations against him.

DJ Akademiks claims Roc Nation's money is being wasted in deposition related to Megan Thee Stallion case

"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" Los Angeles One Night Only Screening Event, In IMAX (Image Source: Getty)

DJ Akademiks has already faced two depositions in the aforementioned case. He faced one in August this year before another one in October 2025. Sharing his thoughts, Akademiks wrote in an X post that Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers are wasting Roc Nation's money. He wrote:

"Just did my second roc nation Meg thee stallion deposition. That Lawfirm wasting jay z money. This time they tried to act right .. no more Nicki n drake questions . Shout out to the Jersey federal judge keeping roc nation in line.. they harassing real niggas . I believe Nicki"

He further shared some details in another post, adding:

"Roc nation n meg had to spend over $150k on all the deposition sh*t wit me they got 10 lawyers on there watchin takin notes the first time and DONT wanna talk bout Milagro or Meg lol they wanted Drake n Nicki lol. Who funding this?? Math ain’t makin sense."

Akademiks further alleged that he was questioned for around seven hours during the deposition before facing a Jersey federal judge. He highlighted that the maximum time allowed for a federal civil deposition is seven hours. Hence, the streamer claimed that the extension in the time shows Roc Nation's alleged desperation for information on Drake and Nicki Minaj.

