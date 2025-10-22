What is Kenneth Petty’s net worth? Nicki Minaj and her husband’s home placed on levy after alleged victim moves to collect $500k debt

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty's mansion in Hidden Hills, California, has been put on levy. This comes after a former security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, accused the couple of assaulting him in 2019.

Weidenmuller was the head of security of one of Minaj's concerts in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019. In a lawsuit filed in 2022, he alleged that Petty physically assaulted him, which led to an injury to his jaw. With the couple failing to appear for the trial, the L.A. County Superior Court issued a default judgment, ordering them to pay $ 503,318 in damages to Weidenmuller.

However, they have failed to do so, and as per US Weekly, Weidenmuller filed for their mansion in California to be put on a levy. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed that it was put on levy on September 16 this year.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty could have to sell the apartment to pay Weidenmuller the damages. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Petty's net worth is $500,000. He and Minaj knew each other in their teenage years but drifted apart. They reunited in 2018 and got married in 2020.

Petty has also dealt with numerous convictions over the years. He was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in prison. He then took a plea deal, pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2006, and spent seven years in prison.

It's unclear what his primary job is, as Petty is prominently known as Nicki Minaj's husband.

More about the assault case against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Thomas Weidenmuller was handed a default ruling in his assault case against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. He alleged that during a concert in Frankfurt in 2019, Minaj took issue with a female security guard after a male fan jumped over a barrier to try to come towards the rapper.

Minaj allegedly slammed the guard in her green room after the concert. When Weidenmuller intervened as the head of security, Kenneth Petty allegedly punched him, leading to injuries.

Meanwhile, Weidenmuller and his team filed to have Minaj's mansion in Los Angeles sold off to pay the amount they are owed. They filed a motion on October 6, which stated:

“Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world. There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors.”

The rapper bought the mansion in question for $19.5 million in 2022 and reportedly has a mortgage worth around $13 million. In a now-deleted tweet, meanwhile, Minaj has claimed the serve notice never reached her, writing (via US Weekly):

“I have evidence that this was given to a business [manager] who never told me. My lawyers AND business [managers] (old & new) are AWARE. Let’s see if they’ll speak up or if I’ll have to call them out by name. That same business [manager] STOLE from me MANY times.”

Weidenmuller and his team alleged that they served the notice to the rapper's residence and also to Bank of America, who hold the mortgage of the house.

