  • home icon
  • Music
  • “She should sue them to oblivion”: Netizens react to ‘The Breakfast Club’ reportedly claiming Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic

“She should sue them to oblivion”: Netizens react to ‘The Breakfast Club’ reportedly claiming Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 12:45 GMT
iHeartRadio Power 96.1
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

The hosts of The Breakfast Club reportedly suggest that Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic. It comes after the rapper took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir's claims that her husband, Gucci Mane, is schizophrenic.

Ad

In an episode of The Breakfast Club, published on October 20, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane spoke about the latter's struggles with schizophrenia. Ka'oir explained how she handles her husband's alleged episodes. Minaj then took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir, stating that she keeps Gucci Mane "sedated".

Now, on another episode of The Breakfast Club, released on October 21, the hosts discussed Nicki Minaj's post on X (formerly Twitter). They suggested that her husband, Kenneth Petty, should also help Minaj like Ka’oir does Mane. They appeared to suggest that Minaj is schizophrenic, as per DJ Akademiks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:

"This is a nationally syndicate radio station she should sue them to oblivion"
Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Fans continued to slam the show for their comments about Minaj, as one user tweeted,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Also Read: "I like when she get Mad" - 50 Cent reacts to Nicki Minaj announcing her album release date using an AI video of Jay-Z dressed like a woman

What did Keyshia Ka’oir say about Gucci Mane? Nicki Minaj responds on X

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has released a memoir titled Episodes. In it, he opens up about his struggles with mental health issues. During their interview on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Ka'oir spoke about how she handles it, saying:

Ad
"I have a system. I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13."
Ad
"That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one," she added.

Ka'oir also said that she can figure out if Mane is going to have another episode, as he stops eating or sleeping properly. Reacting to this interview, Nicki Minaj wrote in a post on X on October 20:

Ad
"Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now."
"Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet."
Ad
Ad

Nicki Minaj also challenged anyone to go against her, writing that people "really do not understand who I really am". She has, notably, been in a feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation in recent months as well. She also urged her label, Republic Records, to back her in the feud.

Also Read: “The Edna bob is frying me bad”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares AI-generated image of Jay-Z in a pink wig and crop top

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications