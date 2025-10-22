“She should sue them to oblivion”: Netizens react to ‘The Breakfast Club’ reportedly claiming Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic

The hosts of The Breakfast Club reportedly suggest that Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic. It comes after the rapper took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir's claims that her husband, Gucci Mane, is schizophrenic.

Ad

In an episode of The Breakfast Club, published on October 20, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane spoke about the latter's struggles with schizophrenia. Ka'oir explained how she handles her husband's alleged episodes. Minaj then took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir, stating that she keeps Gucci Mane "sedated".

Now, on another episode of The Breakfast Club, released on October 21, the hosts discussed Nicki Minaj's post on X (formerly Twitter). They suggested that her husband, Kenneth Petty, should also help Minaj like Ka’oir does Mane. They appeared to suggest that Minaj is schizophrenic, as per DJ Akademiks.

Ad

Trending

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:

"This is a nationally syndicate radio station she should sue them to oblivion"

Daran @dfaustt @AkademiksTV This is a nationally syndicate radio station she should sue them to oblivion 😭

Ad

Another wrote,

ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 @sleezeSTAN @AkademiksTV It's how you know they are so out of touch

Ad

Another commented,

Eshani Verma @eshaniverma809 @AkademiksTV Wild how quick people jump to label someone instead of just minding their business

Ad

Fans continued to slam the show for their comments about Minaj, as one user tweeted,

#QueenYaya @DHQYaYa @AkademiksTV This was the segue into the interview with Gucci and his wife. They knew Nicki would reply and wanted to put this crazy jacket on her.

Ad

Another commented,

Clean Sweep @CleanSweepBena @AkademiksTV The way she skipped over the swatting and LAPD part😭😭 this one is far gone

Ad

Another wrote,

DSuelo @d_suelo @AkademiksTV They need to look in the mirror if they gonna say that

Ad

Also Read: "I like when she get Mad" - 50 Cent reacts to Nicki Minaj announcing her album release date using an AI video of Jay-Z dressed like a woman

What did Keyshia Ka’oir say about Gucci Mane? Nicki Minaj responds on X

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has released a memoir titled Episodes. In it, he opens up about his struggles with mental health issues. During their interview on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Ka'oir spoke about how she handles it, saying:

Ad

"I have a system. I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13."

Ad

"That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one," she added.

Ka'oir also said that she can figure out if Mane is going to have another episode, as he stops eating or sleeping properly. Reacting to this interview, Nicki Minaj wrote in a post on X on October 20:

Ad

"Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now."

"Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet."

Ad

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now. Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend &amp; business associate) using iHeartRadio for

Ad

Nicki Minaj also challenged anyone to go against her, writing that people "really do not understand who I really am". She has, notably, been in a feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation in recent months as well. She also urged her label, Republic Records, to back her in the feud.

Also Read: “The Edna bob is frying me bad”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares AI-generated image of Jay-Z in a pink wig and crop top

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More