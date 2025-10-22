“She should sue them to oblivion”: Netizens react to ‘The Breakfast Club’ reportedly claiming Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic

The hosts of The Breakfast Club reportedly suggest that Nicki Minaj is schizophrenic. It comes after the rapper took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir's claims that her husband, Gucci Mane, is schizophrenic.
In an episode of The Breakfast Club, published on October 20, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane spoke about the latter's struggles with schizophrenia. Ka'oir explained how she handles her husband's alleged episodes. Minaj then took digs at Keyshia Ka’oir, stating that she keeps Gucci Mane "sedated".
Now, on another episode of The Breakfast Club, released on October 21, the hosts discussed Nicki Minaj's post on X (formerly Twitter). They suggested that her husband, Kenneth Petty, should also help Minaj like Ka’oir does Mane. They appeared to suggest that Minaj is schizophrenic, as per DJ Akademiks.
Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:
"This is a nationally syndicate radio station she should sue them to oblivion"
Another wrote,
Another commented,
Fans continued to slam the show for their comments about Minaj, as one user tweeted,
Another commented,
Another wrote,
Also Read: "I like when she get Mad" - 50 Cent reacts to Nicki Minaj announcing her album release date using an AI video of Jay-Z dressed like a woman
What did Keyshia Ka’oir say about Gucci Mane? Nicki Minaj responds on X
Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has released a memoir titled Episodes. In it, he opens up about his struggles with mental health issues. During their interview on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Ka'oir spoke about how she handles it, saying:
"I have a system. I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13."
"That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one," she added.
Ka'oir also said that she can figure out if Mane is going to have another episode, as he stops eating or sleeping properly. Reacting to this interview, Nicki Minaj wrote in a post on X on October 20:
"Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now."
"Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet."
Nicki Minaj also challenged anyone to go against her, writing that people "really do not understand who I really am". She has, notably, been in a feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation in recent months as well. She also urged her label, Republic Records, to back her in the feud.
Also Read: “The Edna bob is frying me bad”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares AI-generated image of Jay-Z in a pink wig and crop top