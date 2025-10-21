“The Edna bob is frying me bad”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares AI-generated image of Jay-Z in a pink wig and crop top

Nicki Minaj took a dig at Jay-Z, sharing an AI-generated image of the rapper on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 20. The Anaconda singer has been beefing with the Roc Nation founder for a few months now.Nicki Minaj has been highly active on X in recent months, beefing with multiple people. She also had a fierce exchange with Cardi B, but appears to have shifted her attention back to Jay-Z. She shared an AI-generated image of the rapper on Monday.In the image, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, is wearing a pink-colored crop top and a pendant that reads, &quot;Queen&quot;. The rapper also has pink hair with a bob cut. Moreover, there is &quot;3.27.26&quot; tattooed on his belly, which is the release date for Minaj's upcoming album.Minaj captioned the image:&quot;I AM YOUR KARMA&quot;Fans online have reacted to this picture, as one X user wrote:&quot;The Edna bob is frying me bad&quot;Tyanna @iWumboooLINK@NICKIMINAJ The Edna bob is frying me bad 😭😭😭Another wrote,David Aguilera @likeayoD_LINK@NICKIMINAJ “I am not your villain. I am your karma.” Oh, Cardi, the influencer that you are!Another commented,King88👑 @King88solLINK@NICKIMINAJ Omg hilarious 😂Some users took digs at Minaj, as one tweeted, dammyo @HisNameIsMagicLINK@NICKIMINAJ someone tell hov to please give her the feature so we can all rest😭😂Another wrote,ellie ⋆.𐙚 ̊ @phobicgayLINK@NICKIMINAJ Girl stop with this ai slop.Another commented,0xYuno Ⓜ️Ⓜ️T @donheisenberg27LINK@NICKIMINAJ Why is she so dramatic all the time??? First it was sza to deochi to cardi now Beyoncé??? She should try taking care of her home before causing trouble🥱Also Read: “Hopefully her twitter is next”: Netizens react to Nicki Minaj reportedly deactivating her Instagram accountNicki Minaj recently blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation, claiming she won't release her albumiHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Image Source: Getty)In a series of now-deleted tweets, posted on October 15, Nicki Minaj wrote that she won't be releasing her album. She blamed Jay-Z and Roc Nation and also claimed that they urged her to release an album and start her tour, but she refused.Minaj wrote in the first post, as caught by The Statesman:“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”In another post, she wrote:“They know how successful my next album is going to be. Fuming because they can’t siphon anymore energy, money, blessings, love, grace, joy, PEACE… the culture.”She finally claimed:&quot;They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour &amp; album &amp; I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN &amp; the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone &amp; it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo. @sc let me find out…&quot;Later, however, Minaj posted that she will be releasing her seventh studio album in March 2026.Nicki Minaj's feud against Jay-Z appears to be related to moneyIt's unclear what led to the beef between Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Nicki Minaj. However, based on her X posts in July this year, it appears to be based on owed money. As per XXL Magazine, Jay-Z bought Tidal for $56 million in 2015 and promised the highest royalty percentage in the industry for his artists. The likes of Minaj received a 3 percent royalty. In March 2021, Carter sold his 80% majority shares to Square for $297 million.In now-deleted posts on X on July 8, Minaj wrote:&quot;We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.&quot;She claimed that she will use the money Carter owes him to donate to charity and also help her fans with college fees.Also Read: Was Nicki Minaj shot at in 2018? 6ix9ine recalls rapper wanted to continue filming music video with Kanye West after on-set shooting incident