"Hopefully her twitter is next": Netizens react to Nicki Minaj reportedly deactivating her Instagram account

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 21, 2025 08:24 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Nicki Minaj has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. The rapper hasn't put out an official word on the reason behind it.

Minaj has been highly active on social media in recent months, mainly on X (formerly Twitter). This has seen her feuding with the likes of Cardi B, Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and many more. She also wrote a now-deleted post on October 18, speaking about how industries need to give artists more freedom.

However, Nicki Minaj deactivated her Instagram on Monday, October 20, on the eve of her anniversary with husband, Kenneth Petty. She is still active on X but has shared no reason for the Instagram deactivation. Fans on X reacted to the news, as one user wrote:

"Hopefully her twitter is next"
Another wrote,

Another commented,

Some fans speculated that this might be part of the rollout for Minaj's new single, as one user tweeted,

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Nicki Minaj claims she could "revolutionize the industry" with her new album

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Image Source: Getty)
There has been speculation about Nicki Minaj's new album, which could reportedly drop in March next year. In a now-deleted tweet, as caught by Complex, posted on October 19, Minaj said that her new album could change the industry, writing:

“I could put out an album tomorrow and still revolutionize the industry yet again on 3.27.26. And then turn around and still release another blockbuster 4th quarter of 26.”

In another tweet, she added:

“The truth is (lol, I know…not another ‘the truth is’ tweet) lol ok last one b4 spaces. The truth is: I’m releasing NM6 on 3.27.26 b/c of the people who were in attendance at #GagCity I saw you. I want you to know that. I saw you. I heard you. I felt you. I love you.”
Nicki Minaj had recently threatened that she won't release her album, blaming Jay-Z

In now-deleted tweets, Minaj had posted on October 15 that she won't be releasing her new album. She also tagged Roc Nation and Jay-Z in her post, appearing to blame them for the cancellation.

Minaj first claimed that Roc Nation and Jay-Z had urged her to create another album and tour, but she refused, writing:

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo. @sc.”
She then posted in another tweet:

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

Minaj has been feuding with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and CEO Desiree Perez for months now. However, it's unclear what their role in her album's potential release is. The rapper-songwriter is contracted with Republic Records of the Universal Music Group.

Regardless, based on her recent tweets, it appears that Minaj has taken her claim back, and she will be releasing her album in March 2026. Her last album was Pink Friday 2, released on December 8, 2023.

Edited by Aditya Singh
