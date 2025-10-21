“Hopefully her twitter is next”: Netizens react to Nicki Minaj reportedly deactivating her Instagram account

Nicki Minaj has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. The rapper hasn't put out an official word on the reason behind it.

Ad

Minaj has been highly active on social media in recent months, mainly on X (formerly Twitter). This has seen her feuding with the likes of Cardi B, Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and many more. She also wrote a now-deleted post on October 18, speaking about how industries need to give artists more freedom.

However, Nicki Minaj deactivated her Instagram on Monday, October 20, on the eve of her anniversary with husband, Kenneth Petty. She is still active on X but has shared no reason for the Instagram deactivation. Fans on X reacted to the news, as one user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Hopefully her twitter is next"

BeyHiveHD (Stan) @BeyHiveHD @PopCrave Hopefully her twitter is next

Ad

Another wrote,

steven || vie era 🪂 @grandeunext @PopCrave WE WON TREMENDOUSLY! TWITTER NEXT PLS!

Ad

Another commented,

Cillygirl @cillygirl1977 @PopCrave Could she deactivate the rest as well. lol

Ad

Some fans speculated that this might be part of the rollout for Minaj's new single, as one user tweeted,

MK @mkr4411 @PopCrave Everybody is searching up Nicki Minaj’s Instagram right now which will push her further into the algorithm when she returns and the NM6 lead single announcement will go viral and break records.

Ad

Another wrote,

Forex OG 🦅 @Forex_OG @PopCrave Whenever Nicki goes ghost, just know something’s brewing. Either new music or pure chaos, there’s no in-between🔥

Ad

Another commented,

Brijesh Kumar Yadav @Brijeshyadav38 @PopCrave Wow, that's unexpected. Any idea why? Maybe a new album announcement is coming. 🤔

Ad

Also Read: "That’s that sag energy!" - Internet reacts to Nicki Minaj calling Taylor Swift a "battle rapper" after showing love to her new album "TLOAS"

Nicki Minaj claims she could "revolutionize the industry" with her new album

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

There has been speculation about Nicki Minaj's new album, which could reportedly drop in March next year. In a now-deleted tweet, as caught by Complex, posted on October 19, Minaj said that her new album could change the industry, writing:

Ad

“I could put out an album tomorrow and still revolutionize the industry yet again on 3.27.26. And then turn around and still release another blockbuster 4th quarter of 26.”

In another tweet, she added:

“The truth is (lol, I know…not another ‘the truth is’ tweet) lol ok last one b4 spaces. The truth is: I’m releasing NM6 on 3.27.26 b/c of the people who were in attendance at #GagCity I saw you. I want you to know that. I saw you. I heard you. I felt you. I love you.”

Ad

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ The truth is (lol, I know…not another “the truth is” tweet) lol ok last one b4 spaces. The truth is: I’m releasing NM6 on 3.27.26 b/c of the people who were in attendance at #GagCity I saw you. I want you to know that. I saw you. I heard you. I felt you. I love you.

Ad

Also Read: “music aging better than the charts”- Fans react as Nicki Minaj’s “Win Again” tops US iTunes 11 years after release

Nicki Minaj had recently threatened that she won't release her album, blaming Jay-Z

In now-deleted tweets, Minaj had posted on October 15 that she won't be releasing her new album. She also tagged Roc Nation and Jay-Z in her post, appearing to blame them for the cancellation.

Ad

Minaj first claimed that Roc Nation and Jay-Z had urged her to create another album and tour, but she refused, writing:

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo. @sc.”

Ad

She then posted in another tweet:

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

Minaj has been feuding with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and CEO Desiree Perez for months now. However, it's unclear what their role in her album's potential release is. The rapper-songwriter is contracted with Republic Records of the Universal Music Group.

Regardless, based on her recent tweets, it appears that Minaj has taken her claim back, and she will be releasing her album in March 2026. Her last album was Pink Friday 2, released on December 8, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More