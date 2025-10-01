  • home icon
  • Music
  "music aging better than the charts": Fans react as Nicki Minaj's "Win Again" tops US iTunes 11 years after release

“music aging better than the charts”: Fans react as Nicki Minaj’s “Win Again” tops US iTunes 11 years after release

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:57 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj's over a decade-old song, Win Again, made history after taking the No.1 spot on the US Top 100 iTunes chart 11 years after it was first released. The song was released in December 2014 as a bonus track on the deluxe version of the rapper's third studio album, The Pinkprint.

According to Chart Data on X and Kworb.net's iTunes chart data, Win Again rose to the top spot on the US iTunes chart, taking over the No.1 spot from Golden, the track from the fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters. With the latest milestone, Nicki Minaj's fans took to social media to celebrate. One fan pointed out how her music is "aging better than the charts" if it's charting even after 11 years.

More fans pointed out the eleven years that have passed since Win Again's release, adding that even after all that time, the Super Bass rapper is still "collecting No.1s like Infinity Stones." More commenters noted how good music "never ages," or if it does, it "ages like fine wine."

More fans shared their love for Nicki Minaj's song, adding that Win Again is finally getting the recognition and the No.1 spot it deserves.

Nicki Minaj continues to tease an upcoming new album

In August 2024, per Rolling Stone, Nicki Minaj announced that her Pink Friday 2 deluxe album is coming out in September that same year, but she had a change of heart. Instead of a deluxe album, she announced on her X account shortly after the teased release day that she will instead release Pink Friday 3 because her new music "is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album."

Throughout the beginning of 2025, she's working on the new album and opened up about her creative process with Vogue Italia in May. She explained that while she has a collection of "really strong tracks" already, she didn't want to rush the album. She added:

"I wasn't the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I'll never be one of those people who put out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it."
Now, slightly over a year since she first announced making Pink Friday 3, Nicki Minaj teased her millions of fans with a possible release date for her next album. On September 23, 2025, the rapper created buzz after her X post, where she wrote, "3.27.26" alongside a CD emoji. Theories began to surface that her sixth studio album is coming on March 27, 2026.

Also, in a recent X post, the rapper teased that March 27 next would be her "biggest gift" for her fans. He wrote on X on September 30:

"Oh Barbz, I love you so. I promise you that 3.27.26 will be my biggest gift thus far to you. You've made a special day of me becoming a mom to the most awesome little guy in the whole wide world—even more beautiful than I could ever imagined."

Her post was in response to a fan congratulating her for Win Again reaching No.1 on the US iTunes chart despite not releasing any new music or album.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nicki Minaj's upcoming album.

