“It’s pop music”: Hilary Duff teases upcoming album, says fans will hear something soon

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:47 GMT
D23 Expo 2019 - Source: Getty
Hilary Duff shares details about her upcoming album (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff made a rare appearance at fashion week, a decade since she sat front row and shared some insight about what her fans can expect from her upcoming album. The singer attended Milan Fashion Week, sitting front row with several other celebrities at the Fendi spring/summer 2026 runway show on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

At the event, where Duff stunned with a short-sleeve red top paired with a mint green satin midi skirt, WWD caught up with her to ask some details about her upcoming album and what it's going to be about. Hilary Duff confirmed that it's going to be "pop," adding:

"It's pop music. I'm working really hard right now in the studio all the time and you'll hear something soon."
While the pop star refused to clarify when the album is expected to come out, she reiterated that it's going to be released "soon."

The latest update came after Hilary Duff announced that she's releasing new music on her Instagram on September 10. She shared a series of pictures of herself and her musician husband, Matthew Koma, working in a music studio, and in the caption, she wrote: "new music ... or something."

The announcement created a lot of buzz, given that a new album would come around 10 years since she released her last one, Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2015. According to People, since the announcement, searches for the singer's name on Spotify increased by 400% and her catalog saw an 80% increase in streams in the US.

More about Hilary Duff's upcoming album

On September 9, 2025, Atlantic Records shared a new label deal with Hilary Duff, which would reignite her music career and more. Her last album was released via RCA Records, and for the better part of the last decade, she focused on her acting career. However, a new album isn't the only project Duff's fans can expect from her new venture into the music scene.

Hilary Duff is releasing new music (Image via Michael Kovac/ Getty Images)
Her new deal with Atlantic also includes a docuseries that will chronicle her "highly anticipated return to music." It will reportedly chronicle the ins and outs of her creating new music, from balancing recording for her new album and raising her family, her live show rehearsals, and preparations to perform live onstage after a decade.

The docuseries, however, doesn't have a title yet, but per the press release, it offers an "unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world." It also reportedly features stylized interviews and some footage from Duff's personal archive.

Atlantic Records also announced who will be helming the project, and it's Sam Wrench, who also worked on Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter, and more. The docuseries will arrive through EverWonder Studio's Next of Kin Content.

Like her upcoming docuseries, Hilary Duff has yet to share details about the album, like its title and how many tracks will be on it, or if there are any collaborations. Her latest confirmation that it's going to be a pop album is the first snippet of what the project is going to be about.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hilary Duff's upcoming album as the year progresses.

