“new album 10 years later is iconic”: Fans react as Hilary Duff signs with Atlantic Records for music comeback after 10 years since her last album

Hilary Duff is gearing up to release new music after a decade. According to a press release on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the singer has signed a deal with Atlantic Records and has a docuseries in the works. Duff also teased her millions of fans and followers on Instagram with the news, sharing a picture of her in what appears to be a music studio with her husband, Matthew Koma.Alongside a trio of photos teasing that she was making new music, Hilary Duff captioned it with: &quot;new music ... or something.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news delighted her fans, who took to social media to share their feelings about an upcoming album from the singer and former Disney Channel star. One fan, in particular, said that coming out with an album after ten years of not releasing anything is an &quot;iconic&quot; move.ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@PopBase Hilary Duff giving us a new album 10 years later is iconic!!Other fans also shared their joy of soon hearing new music from Hilary Duff, adding that they've missed her and that they couldn't wait to hear what she comes up with. Another fan predicted that her partnership with Atlantic Records for a new album could be &quot;MASSIVE.&quot;Stats of Minaj @statsofminajLINK@PopBase wow this is absolutely a dream come true. i’ve missed hilary duff so muchOlivia Ellis @Andria89789503LINK@PopBase Finally! Been waiting nearly a decade for Hilary’s comeback! Can’t wait to hear the new era 😍Oliver 🇬🇧 @oliverjones_xLINK@PopBase 2015 feels like a lifetime ago, bet she's got so much more to say now Atlantic knows what they're doing... this could be MASSIVEOther commenters included a fan who shared their worry about comebacks being a 50/50 success and a flop, but they hope Duff's return to music will be better. Another one shared their excitement to learn what her new musical style will be like, whether it will be current or will lean into nostalgia.🆆🅴🅰 $ 🅻🆃🅷 @CryptoPlays_LINK@PopBase One thing about taking a music hiatus is your comeback is always a 50/50. You either come back better or worse. I pray her own comeback gets better.BlessyBee🐝 @blessybee__LINK@PopBase wow hilary duff coming back after all these years makes me think how much the music scene has actually changed since 2015, do you think her style will evolve with the times or lean into nostalgia she might actually be current tho no one can tellHilary Duff's upcoming album will be her first one in a decade. Her last album was released in 2015, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Over the past ten years, she has focused more on acting, appearing in TV shows How I Met Your Father and Younger.Hilary Duff chronicles her personal journey back to music in a docuseriesHilary Duff returns with new music and docuseries (Image via Arturo Holmes/WireImage)Besides the news that she signed with Atlantic Records for a new album, Hilary Duff is set to star in a docuseries that will chronicle her journey back to music. It will reportedly be directed and executive-produced by the same filmmaker behind Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter docuseries, Sam Wrench.The upcoming &quot;intimate docuseries&quot; will deep dive into both of Duff's personal and creative journey as she returns to music while raising a family and preparing to perform live for the first time in over ten years, according to the press release. It describes the upcoming project as an &quot;unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world.&quot;With Sam Wrench as the director, the docuseries promises stylized interviews, never-before-seen footage, and Duff's personal clips taken throughout the years. It promises to offer fans the &quot;ups, downs, and everything in between&quot; in the singer's journey as she balances motherhood and music in this day and age.The title and release date for her upcoming docuseries remain under wraps. However, according to Billboard, it will be released via Next of Kin Content, which is part of the EverWonder Studio company. As for her long-awaited new album, there is also no timetable shared as of yet.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hilary Duff's new music and docuseries as the year progresses.