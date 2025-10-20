Was Nicki Minaj shot at in 2018? 6ix9ine recalls rapper wanted to continue filming music video with Kanye West after on-set shooting incident 

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed that Nicki Minaj continued filming in 2018 despite a shooting incident. This happened during the filming of their song, Mama, which also featured Kanye West.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, appeared on the Fresh & Fit podcast, streamed on October 18, and said:

“The director of production called it off. If I’m lying, I’m flying. Clip this. After the shots went off, Nicki called and was like, ‘N***a still, let’s shoot that shit.”

He added that Minaj “was like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck.’”

The incident took place on November 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills. Nicki Minaj, Hernandez, and Kanye West were set to shoot for Mama, a track from 6ix9ine's debut album, Dummy Boy.

However, as per TMZ, a shooting took place at the building, with around eight shots being fired. One of those shots also entered Minaj's dressing room. However, it was notably meant to be Hernandez's room, but he gave it away to Minaj a day before. Hence, the shooting attempt could've been towards Hernandez.

Minaj was not in the room when the shooting took place, and Kanye West left soon after the shots were fired.

6ix9ine on claims that he paid to get fake streams for his song with Nicki Minaj

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj collaborated after the shooting incident on Mama as well. They worked on the song, Trollz, released on June 12, 2020, which was part of Hernandez's second studio album, TattleTales.

Trollz reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 charts post-release but dropped to No. 34 in the second week. It was the drop for a chart-topper in history, which led to rumors that Hernandez paid for fake streams for the song. In a video on Vlad TV, released on October 12, 2025, the rapper was asked about these allegations, and he answered:

"I was so heavy on bashing Billboard and Nielsen that they tried to make me look bad. I exposed the world, that you can buy number ones, these numbers are inflated. I exposed the music industry. Right? I was delivering food in 2016, 2015... From delivering food, you think I was made in a lab? An industry plant? I'm real as f**k."

Vlad even directly asked Hernandez how much he paid for the fake streams, and he answered:

"Well, I don't know, because that's what the label – Matter of fact, I didn't need to buy s**t."

Moreover, 6ix9ine also took major credit for Trollz reaching No. 1 on the charts. During his beef with Lil Durk in 2020, the latter claimed that Hernandez only got a No. 1 song because of a feature by Nicki Minaj. In an interview with Billboard, he responded:

"I love that girl to death. When has Nicki ever had a No. 1 'til this day?"

The interviewer reminded him that Say So, a track by Doja Cat that Minaj remixed, reached No. 1. Hernandez replied:

"No, no no... I love Nicki. That's my sister. I love her to death. Give me a Nicki single that's been No. 1. Her record."

The interviewer admitted that she hadn't before the rapper asserted that Trollz is "his record".

