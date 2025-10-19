“Ppl can feel the “act” now”: Nicki Minaj claims industries are going bankrupt because they don’t allow artists “to breathe”

Nicki Minaj has opened up about different industries and allowing artists the freedom to share their thoughts. She named multiple artists across different industries and claimed that people resonated with them because they were allowed to "breathe".

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 18. She wrote about the voice of the artists and how industries look to stifle it. She stated that people should not try to control everything and let the artists breathe.

Minaj wrote:

"To whom it may concern: Industries are going bankrupt because they played gate keeper with gates that were never theirs to keep. In order for the natural flow of evolution in any industry/civilization to reach its goal & beyond, the GOD appointed superstars & game changers & leaders must take their GOD appointed seats."

"They must be allowed to breathe. Stifling the magicians & dream interpreters when all they ever needed to do was breathe. They would’ve been able to breathe life into everything you touched," she added.

Nicki Minaj also mentioned some artists' names, like Oprah Winfrey, Dave Chappelle, and Bob Marley. She wrote that these artists were able to make people feel something through their art, adding:

"There was Oprah, we had Howard Stern, we had Judge Judy, we had Martin, Dave Chapelle, Larry David…Jordan…Ali…Bob Marley… Something rang true to the ppl at the time. Whether or not they were puppets, we’ll never know—something rang true to their generation. Their voices felt like truth. Notice I didn’t say “sounded” but “FELT”."

Minaj said that the audience is "intelligent" now and can understand pretence. She urged the industries to stop trying to control everything and let things go, writing:

"Ppl can feel the “act” now—and the minute they feel it, you lose them forever. Ppl are way more intelligent than you’d like to believe. Now what? The answer is: By trying to control everything you no longer control anything.

"Now what? Let go & let God. You’ve lost the ppl. They’re no longer intrigued. They’re no longer entertained. They no longer care (and we know how scary indifference is) ... They no longer believe in magic. Now what? Your move. There’s still time."

Nicki Minaj slams Jay-Z and Roc Nation, claims she won't release her upcoming album

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In a series of now-deleted posts on X on October 15, Nicki Minaj announced that she won't be releasing her new album. As caught by Billboard, she wrote that Roc Nation approached her for an album and a tour, but she refused. She added that she won't be releasing her new album, tagging Jay-Z and writing:

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

Minaj is signed with Republic Records of the Universal Music Group. Hence, the relation between her album and Roc Nation is unclear. However, she has been beefing with Roc Nation, founder Jay-Z, and CEO Desiree Perez, in recent months on X.

