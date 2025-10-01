“Fix them JESUS”: Nicki Minaj reacts to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez allegedly running smear campaigns against her own daughter

Rapper Nicki Minaj is once again stirring social media debate after retweeting a post claiming that Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez orchestrated smear campaigns against her own daughter. In an X post on October 1, 2025, Minaj said:

Ad

"Allegedly, Fix them JESUS."

Nicki's tweet on the case (Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ)

Nicki's remark is based on the reemergence of court records showing that Demoree Hadley, Desiree Perez's daughter, filed a lawsuit in May 2025. Demoree has accused her mother of orchestrating a false psychiatric commitment and manipulating her personal life.

Ad

Trending

In the lawsuit, Hadley claimed that Perez used her influence to involuntarily commit her to a mental institution under the Florida Baker and Marchman Acts. She alleged that she was detained for over two weeks on unjustified grounds after false accusations of being suicidal and abusing drugs.

Hadley also accused Perez of using her “money, power, and influence to tear apart” her marriage and forming an “enterprise of individuals to effectuate her plot” to separate her from her husband and falsely accuse him of domestic violence.

Ad

Perez has previously denied all charges in court, and Roc Nation has obtained a court order preventing Hadley and her husband from commenting publicly on the case.

More about the alleged gag order violation by Demoree Hadley against Desiree Perez

Ad

In the ongoing legal dispute between Demoree Hadley and Desiree Perez, Roc Nation has filed to hold Hadley in contempt of court. The move stems from an interview Hadley did with media personality Tasha K, which was later posted on Hadley's Instagram account.

The interview, titled "ROC Nation & CEO SUED! Demoree Hadley EXPOSES It All in EXCLUSIVE," was released on July 10, 2025. In it, Hadley discussed her legal conflict with her mother, Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation. She claimed Perez involuntarily took her to a psychiatric hospital under the Baker Act and Marchman Act in Florida, accusing her of being suicidal and abusing substances.

Ad

Hadley also argued that Perez interfered in her marriage and falsely claimed her husband was guilty of domestic violence. These statements are directly related to the lawsuit Hadley filed in May 2025, which is currently progressing through the court.

✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ @GotDaScoop Desiree Perez’s Daughter Demoree Hadley Alleges Conspiracy In Baker Act Lawsuit &amp; Believes Her Mother Is The Reason Why She Spent Nearly 2 Weeks In The Mental Health Institution For No Legitimate Reason. Demoree Believes Her Mother Desiree Perez Used Unlawful Means To Have Her

Ad

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop, the release of the interview prompted Roc Nation to file a motion to hold Hadley in contempt of court, claiming that she had violated a gag order that forbade any public statements regarding the case.

Roc Nation argues that the interview was an attempt to manipulate public opinion, and it led to a "firestorm" of threatening messages directed at Perez and her legal team. Hadley asserts that the interview was not posted to her social media page intentionally and was only posted after Tasha K mentioned her as a collaborator. She claims to have taken down the post the same day.

Ad

Nonetheless, Roc Nation refutes this interpretation, claiming that the posting was an intentional move to influence the masses. As of now, the court has not issued a ruling on the motion for contempt.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More