Why were Nicki Minaj and her husband sued for assault? Security guard asks court to seize rapper’s mansion to receive his $500K judgement

A security guard has asked the court to seize Nicki Minaj's mansion in California to pay for his judgment, which has been pending since March 2024. The rapper and her husband faced a lawsuit for alleged “battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence".

Ad

Thomas Weidenmüller was the head of security during Nicki Minaj's concert in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019. He filed a lawsuit against the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in January 2022, for alleged assault and battery. Since the couple failed to respond to the lawsuit, the L.A. County Superior Court filed a default judgment against them worth $503,318.02 in March 2024.

In the lawsuit, it was alleged that Minaj slammed a female security officer after she had stopped a male fan from reaching her on stage. She allegedly called her a “f**king b*tch” before Weidenmüller stepped in as the head of security.

Ad

Trending

He stated that in Minaj's green room, her husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly punched him, breaking his jaw. He allegedly had to undergo surgery to fix it. He then filed a lawsuit in January 2022 to receive the medical bills and damages.

Also Read: “That lawsuit finna be crazy”: Netizens react as Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj is bipolar, accuses her husband of using the rapper’s credit card

Thomas Weidenmüller files to use Nicki Minaj's mansion to get his lawsuit judgment amount

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Weidenmüller and his team have accused Nicki Minaj and her husband of not paying the amount of the default judgment announced in March 2024. They claim that they sent multiple notices to their gated residence and also to Apple, UMG, etc., but haven't received the amount yet.

Ad

Hence, as per Complex, his team has urged the court to sell the rapper's mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Their filed document stated:

“Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world. There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors.”

Ad

Minaj reportedly purchased the mansion in 2022 for $19.5 million. There is still a $13.26 million mortgage and a $722,151 homestead exemption on the property. However, as per Weidenmüller's team, the remaining $6 million is "more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment.”

The judge has yet to make a decision on this request.

Cardi B recently accused Nicki Minaj's husband of using her credit card

Amidst this lawsuit, Nicki Minaj has been beefing with a number of people, including Cardi B. They exchanged multiple digs at each other on X (formerly Twitter), with Cardi accusing Kenneth Petty of using Nicki's credit card.

Ad

In a post on September 29, she wrote:

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!! You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated"

Ad

Meanwhile, on October 14, Minaj posted on her Instagram stories (via Complex) that multiple people have used her Amex credit card without permission.

Also Read: Who is Nicki Minaj's husband? Cardi B claims Kenneth Petty takes the rapper’s credit card when she’s sedated

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More