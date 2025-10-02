Who is Nicki Minaj's husband? Cardi B claims Kenneth Petty takes the rapper’s credit card when she’s sedated  

The long-standing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has reignited, this time escalating into serious personal accusations. The ongoing conflict resurfaced after Minaj criticized the sales of Cardi B's latest album, Am I the Drama, which was released on September 19, 2025.

Cardi claims that Minaj mocked the album's commercial success, stating that they were fabricated. What began as a battle over chart positions has now become more personal. Most recently, on September 30, 2025, Cardi B took to X to launch a series of direct accusations against Minaj. She claimed that Minaj was on drugs and went further to target her husband.

Cardi's tweet on October 2 (Image via X/@iamcardib)

With her tweet about Petty’s alleged access to Minaj’s “Amex,” Cardi implied that Nicki Minaj’s husband uses her American Express card when she is under the influence or asleep.

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, whom she married in October 2019, came into the spotlight after Cardi alleged that Petty stole her credit card while she was sedated. Petty, who shares a son nicknamed “Papa Bear” with Minaj, has been married to the artist for nearly six years.

With Cardi’s remarks, fans once again see the two exchanging increasingly personal blows on social media.

Cardi B's allegations against Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, explored

Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi’s remarks didn’t stop there. In another tweet on October 2, she advised Minaj not to drag their children into the fray. She also made a declaration about Minaj's son, Papa Bear.

Cardi B @iamcardib I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD

Shortly after Cardi’s remarks, Nicki Minaj appeared to respond indirectly with a post that read:

“I must say, Rosh Hashanah was a real blessing to me this year. My dear Avery, I’d never sell my album for a price of hot dawgs. I’d never do that to my own. I’d never cost you millions just to keep up with someone else’s numbers. Love you. ONIKA TANYA MARAJ - PETTY 3.27.26”

The post, made shortly after the supposed sedated Cardi attack, appeared to reference Am I the Drama’s alleged promotional tactics. As the verbal exchange continued, Minaj later sent a message specifically to her fans, the Barbz. On October 1, 2025, she wrote:

Nicki's X post on October 2 (Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ)

Soon after, she uploaded another brief post that read:

“Aaand scene 🎬.”

Cardi B responded quickly and used the moment to promote her own work while apparently mocking Nicki Minaj’s message. She posted:

Cardi B @iamcardib Guess we got the answer… AM I THE DRAMA? is OUT NOW

Although neither Minaj nor Kenneth Petty has specifically addressed the sedated assertion, nor has Cardi provided evidence to support it, the interaction has still sparked a heated online debate.

Both fanbases have taken to social media to defend their favorite artist by analyzing each tweet and posting screenshots of the tweets.

