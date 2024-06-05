Cyndi Lauper immortalized at hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre after announcing her farewell tour

On Tuesday, June 4, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, the Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer Cyndi Lauper celebrated her life and career by placing her hands and footprints in wet cement. Following the ceremony, Lauper addressed a crowd outside the theater.

She said-

"Thank you very much. I'm honored. All those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was 9. And here I am.”

Lauper announced her farewell tour, The Girls Just Want To Have Fun Farewell Tour, on June 4, which will be her first major tour in a decade.

At the event, singer-songwriters Cher and Bebe Rexha delivered heartfelt speeches in honor of Lauper. This occurred alongside the release of a documentary about Lauper's career and advocacy efforts, titled Let the Canary Sing, which premiered on Paramount+ for streaming on June 4.

Cher and Bebe Rexha honored Cyndi Lauper as she got immortalized at hand and footprint ceremony

Cyndi Lauper TCL Chinese Theatre Hand & Footprint Ceremony (Image via Getty)

At the ceremony, Lauper, wearing a black pantsuit with white collars, was greeted by the crowd. She expressed gratitude for the award, calling it an honor. As she pressed her hands and feet into the cement, she said-

"It's really a surreal moment because I love glamor, and I love Hollywood.”

During the event, Cher gave a speech and couldn't stop gushing over Cyndi Lauper. The Believe singer recalled being utterly in awe when the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer initially joined her on stage in 2002 for a duet of Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time.

Cher further recalled-

“I’m singing it and I’m really feeling good about myself, and she comes out and blows me away. And we’ve been friends ever since. I love her, and she’s a wonderful, wonderful, crazy, crazy person.”

The singer also thought back to the conversation between the two performers during Cher's Kennedy Center ceremony. She continued by describing-

“[Lauper] said, ‘Sorry I can't be there, I'll be in LA.’ Then, of course, she lied, and she was there, so that was really a good time.”

On the other hand, Bebe Rexha was another performer who honored Cyndi Lauper's "unapologetic nature to be herself." Prior to Lauper's introduction, Rexha also gave a speech in which she discussed how the trailblazing musician "empowered" her as a woman and an artist.

Bebe, 34, went on-

“To say that Cyndi is someone I have idolized my entire life is an understatement. I remember growing up as a little girl in New York City and I’d be dancing around the house to one of my mothers favorite artists, who was Cyndi, and she quickly became one of my favorite artists.”

As a reply, Lauper said-

“The fact that Bebe and Cher came to help me…. I can’t really listen to what they say because then I start crying and I have to call for my make-up artist, but anyway I just want to say thank you."

On Monday, June 3, Lauper also revealed the 23-stop Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will stop in Thousand Palms' Acrisure Arena on November 24 and Inglewood's Intuit Dome on November 23.

Cyndi Lauper was honored at the West Hollywood Pride Parade as a Lifetime Ally Icon for her advocacy work for women's rights, social justice, and LGBTQ rights. She has also received three major American entertainment awards: an Emmy in 1995, a Tony in 2013, and two Grammys in 1985 and 2014.