"Damn, he can't go to a concert?" - Netizens react as Erica Mena calls out Safaree Samuels for enjoying himself at Chris Brown's show

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:47 GMT
Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets - Source: Getty
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels attending a game between Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. (Image via Getty/ Matteo Marchi)

American actress, singer, model, and video vixen Erica Mena called out her ex-husband, rapper, and reality TV star Safaree Samuels, for enjoying himself at Chris Brown’s recent concert in Miami, Florida. On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Samuels uploaded a video post on Instagram where he was seen singing along to Brown’s songs from the VIP stands and later breaking down in the middle of it.

“Breezy is [GOAT emoji] status! MAN!!! [three crying emojis] I love being far in the cut in my own world at a good show,” he captioned his post.

He also shared glimpses of himself from Chris Brown’s concert (part of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour) in his follow-up posts and stories.

also-read-trending Trending

In the wake of these developments, Erica Mena, who’s currently vacationing in Greece, criticized her former husband for having a good time at the concert. According to her Thursday morning Instagram Story, Samuels, whom she accused of being an absentee father, reportedly lied in court about his financial condition to avoid paying child support.

“The world’s poster boy deadbeat at the Chris Brown concert, shedding fake tears for yet another man. Clown, ain’t you in court right now lying under oath about being broke just so you don’t have to lift a finger or a dollar for kids you don’t even see. Even your mother should be ashamed,” Erica wrote.
In a follow-up IG Story, the Love & Hip-Hop star called his behavior embarrassing and wrote that their children needed his “love” too.

Netizens reacted to Mena’s thoughts on her ex-husband. For instance, Instagram user @msariananicole commented on The Shade Room’s post regarding the same.

“Damn, he can’t go to a concert?” the user asked.
A netizen weighs in on Erica Mena&#039;s remark about her ex-husband. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)
A netizen weighs in on Erica Mena's remark about her ex-husband. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X, with some criticizing Erica Mena for her response.

“It's giving bitter. Let that man live you a boss, and them babies got eyes and ears. They will see the truth,” a person wrote.
“She back to doing this sh*t again,” another person wrote.
“Erica, we always riding with Safaree… GO AWAY,” an individual wrote.
“It’s funny how Erica Mena is calling Safaree a deadbeat dad, but she didn’t even raise her first child,” another user wrote.
Others defended the Scared Famous alum Mena on Instagram.

Fans side with Erica Mena. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)
Fans side with Erica Mena. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Safaree has not directly responded to Erica Mena, as of writing. Instead, he shared multiple posts and stories promoting the Fashion Nova brand. One had the caption, “Ya couldn’t pay me to be miserable,” while another read, “Not pressed but highly blessed.”

Exploring Erica Mena and Safaree Samuel’s relationship timeline

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels began dating in early 2018 and got engaged in December of that year. As reported by Vibe magazine, they tied the knot at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey on October 7, 2019. They have two children, a daughter born in February 2020 and a son born in June 2021.

In May 2021, Mena filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2022. However, since then, the former couple has been involved in a custody and child support battle. Erica has continued to criticize Samuels for allegedly neglecting their children.

On December 12, 2024, Safaree addressed the accusation during his appearance on the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast. He claimed he had been denied visitation rights for the last four months.

Talking about the social media backlash, he added, “I really don’t let it get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m paying in lawyer fees.”

The rapper called the legal affair “expensive” and said that he “hated” it, wishing it were just “black and white.” Samuels concluded that the only people benefiting from the custody battle were their attorneys. He also shared images of spending time with his kids in the past months.

