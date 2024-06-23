Dave Grohl jokingly takes a dig at Taylor Swift and claims Foo Fighters’ shows have more errors because they play live

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took a playful dig at Taylor Swift as the rock band played a concert in London on the same day as the singer kicked off another night of her "Eras Tour."

The Foo Fighters are on the second day of their double-header for their "Everything or Nothing at All" UK Tour on Saturday, June 22. The rock musician, aware of their overlapping performances at the London Stadium with Swift's concert at the Wembley Stadium, said:

"I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she's on her Eras Tour. I'm telling you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

While on stage and gearing up for a performance, Grohl continued,

"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple."

Referencing Swift's Eras Tour concert, the Foo Fighters frontman jokingly shared with the crowd why his band experiences plenty of blunders onstage:

"That's because we actually play live. What?"

Dave Grohl further hyped the crowd, saying that they came to the right place if they wanted to hear "raw, live rock 'n' roll music."

Dave Grohl has praised Taylor Swift in the past

In 2015, on the last day of the band's appearance at the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend, Dave Grohl praised the singer, saying that he was "officially obsessed with her."

"She might want to get a restraining order because I'm all about Swift."

He also dedicated one of their songs, Congregation, to the pop star, saying:

"My kids will kill me for saying this, but this one is dedicated to Taylor Swift."

In a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Dave Grohl recalled a time when Swift covered one of his songs "so beautifully" during a party at Paul McCartney's house.

The rock musician remembered McCartney requesting him to play a song on the piano. However, admittedly lacking in the piano playing department, Grohl recalled being "a little out of sorts," but that Taylor Swift "saved his ass" at the moment and played a song on his behalf.

Dave recalled it wasn't even the most exciting part for the Foo Fighters frontman because what Swift played was one of his band's songs Best of You, which he didn't recognize at the beginning.

"I'm looking at my wife like, 'I know this song. What is this song?' She was playing the Foo Fighters song, 'Best for You.' I kind of just slumped down like, 'Oh god this is...' But she was singing it so—it was so beautiful. It sounded so great."

Dave Grohl then mentioned that he stood up next to Swift and started jamming along. He recounted the same story during his performance in France at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022. He stated Swift filling in for the piano felt "like Batman when you need him."

