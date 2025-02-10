“Death Grips is no more”- Internet erupts over viral post claiming the hip hop group broke up

The rumor regarding the hip-hop trio Death Grips, which consists of members MC Ride, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin, recently spread like wildfire, suggesting that the band has allegedly broken up. The rumor started from the viral screenshot of an alleged conversation posted on X on February 8, in which Andy Morin said:

"Yeah it's over."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Referring to MC Ride, whose real name is Stefan Burnett, he further added:

“Stefan doesn’t want to do any more. But truthfully none of us can ever predict what will happen with the group.”

The rumor was fueled by the fact that the group hasn't released new music since the debut of their 2019 EP Gmail And The Restraining Orders.

However, it's still not clear as to who was he talking to in the conversation. Once the screenshot of the message went viral, people took to X to express their opinions on the same. One netizen even speculated that the band "is no more.”

“Damn, death grips is no more, at least I got to see them live and survived their pit,” wrote one user.

Expand Tweet

Others also said similar things. One claimed that the group was offline while another one said that the group had disbanded.

“Death Grips is offline,” claimed one user.

“Death grips officially broke up today is a very sad day,” speculated another person.

“Death Grips disbanded,” another one said.

Additionally, others echoed the same sentiment as one said that it's sad news to hear. However, the band members haven't officially announced anything yet.

“So sad to hear that [the band] broke up today,” one person wrote.

“Rip Deathgrips (2010 ~ 2025),” one user said.

“DEATH GRIPS DISBANDED?????? BEFORE I COULD EVER SEE THEM?????? THIS IS EVIL WORK DUDE,” wrote another person.

Death Grips speculated to be disbanded

The famous hip-hop group is speculated to have broken up, as the leaked texts indicate that the band members allegedly aren't together and member Andy Morin discussing the band's future.

Additionally, on July 27, 2024, seven months prior to the screenshot being shared, Badluck Bunny wrote an article on Medium claiming that the group was reportedly over. It further alleged that not only will their fans not be receiving another album, but they are also unlikely to receive another tour.

With their mixtape Exmilitary and their debut album The Money Store a year later, the Sacramento trio made their breakthrough in 2011. They eventually obtained a major label contract with Epic Records, but they were dropped for violating their contract by making their second album, No Love Deep Web, available for free download.

After a temporary breakup in 2014, coinciding with the release of their expansive double album The Powers That B, they got back together a year later and started a global tour.

Gmail And The Restraining Orders was released in 2019, shortly after their two albums, 2016's Bottomless Pit and 2018's Year Of The Snitch. Their music included a wide range of styles and genres, including noise, industrial, lo-fi, and dark electronic.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, there have been previous instances where the band's breakup rumors have gained traction. In 2014, they posted a note on Facebook about their rumored break up, scribbled on a napkin, with a message that read:

"Death Grips is over.. We have officially stopped."

However, following that, after canceling their opening tour dates for Nine Inch Nails, they released an unexpected instrumental album the next year as their members worked on other side projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback