“Definitely a DeRozan diss”: Netizens speculate as Drake raps about a team member promising a ring in new song snippet 

A new Drake snippet leaked on social media on Saturday, September 13. In it, the rapper appears to diss someone, and fans have speculated that he is taking shots at NBA star DeMar DeRozan.

Drizzy is preparing for the release of his album, Iceman. While the official date is unclear, it is expected to drop soon. However, a snippet from one of his upcoming songs was released on social media on Saturday. In it, he raps (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"When you was a part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trip in the spring […] spur of the moment. Why did we think you could get us a ring…"

Fans quickly speculated that the lines were seemingly aimed at DeMar DeRozan. The Sacramento Kings star has had a beef with Drake since last year during the rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. DeRozan appeared in Lamar's diss track Not Like Us and also attended his Pop-Out concert with LeBron James.

Reactions spread across social media to Drizzy's new snippet, with one X user writing:

"“King” “Spur” “Kawhi” this definitely a DeRozan diss very clever"

Dre @drearetas @HipHopAllDayy Still dissin Demar derozan

Jack @leafsnation944 @HipHopAllDayy All those iceman streams aren’t even songs off the album. Shits about to go crazyy

Others mocked the Canadian rapper for dissing NBA stars.

tired panthers fan @VICKAMANIA_ @HipHopAllDayy the days of him dissing rappers is done thanks to kendrick so now he wants to beef with NBA n***as lol

Certified Boogeyman @blackiiingout @HipHopAllDayy From battling rappers to battling basketball players 😭😭😭

Dominic🏁 @iamDominicHorne @HipHopAllDayy The Boy still out here dissing people that don’t rap.

More about the beef between Drake and DeMar DeRozan

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven (Image via Getty)

Incidentally, the two stars used to be friends in the past and often spoke highly of each other. DeMar DeRozan was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2009, and during that time, he was close with Drake.

In a video on the Club Shay Shay YouTube channel, published on July 28, 2021, DeMar DeRozan said of Drizzy:

“No matter what, when it comes to him, he’ll forever have a friend in me and loyalty out of me because he cared. He was there for me when everything was kind of going crazy.”

DeRozan had left the Raptors by then. He joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 and the Chicago Bulls in 2021 before moving to the Sacramento Kings last year. He then featured in the video of Kendrick Lamar's song, Not Like Us, during the beef between Lamar and Drizzy.

In an interview with Fox 40 Sports in July 2024, DeRozan still tried to mend things with the Canadian rapper, saying (h/t Billboard):

“We love Drake, we always can play him. Kendrick been a friend of mine, family. Damn near family, for a long time, for a while. We’re from the same city, we grew up damn near in the same neighborhood … It’s always been there. It hasn’t always been publicized, but, you know, that’s basically family.”

However, in November 2024, Drizzy slammed DeRozan, saying in a Toronto Raptors broadcast:

“Unfortunately we’re playing this goof tonight. If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

In February 2025, Drizzy also tossed away a DeRozan shirt that a fan threw on stage during his performance in Sydney, Australia.

