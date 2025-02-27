"Detroit vs Everybody"- Internet reacts as feud erupts between 42 Dugg and 50 Cent over Big Meech allegiance

A new dispute has emerged between 50 Cent and 42 Dugg after the former shared a post through his official Instagram page on February 26, 2025, targeting Dugg for reportedly giving $100,000 to Big Meech. The post, which has been deleted now, featured Cent mentioning Dugg:

"Your daddy my (ninja emoji) I love you and Cheese because of Q. You made a mistake giving Screech a 100k you could have given to your (ninja emoji)'s. You always been hard headed. WTF."

Notably, 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson III, also added a screenshot of a conversation with an anonymous person who shared the details with him and one of the messages from the other individual reads:

"Of him confronting meech, he said "meech was down bad so he sent money to him and merch put him with Tammy" he got records to prove him."

While Curtis' tweet went viral on different platforms, 42 Dugg decided to reply with a statement on his Instagram Story the same day. He wrote:

"Can't no n***a convince me to go against Detroit either show me big bra ah rat or shut the f**k up talking to me."

Although 50 Cent has not responded to 42 Dugg yet and further updates are currently awaited, netizens took to the comments section of the Instagram post by The Shade Room, to share their reactions to the dispute. One of them referred to Dugg's words, stating that he would never go against Detroit, and said:

"Detroit vs Everybody!! – sorry, 2 quarters."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Among other replies, a user stated that Curtis is the kind of person who does not want anybody to like a person in case he feels the same for the other individual. However, another person was spotted praising Dugg for the way he took a stand for himself.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

50 Cent and Big Meech have been disputing with each other for some time

Back in January this year, a photo of Big Meech with Curtis' rival Rick Ross started trending everywhere and Cent was reportedly upset because of the same. According to Complex (published February 5), Ross responded earlier this month with a video where he seemingly imitated Curtis and said:

"N***a took a picture with Rock Ross? You look like a h*e. N***a put your back against the wall and slide down."

Although Rick Ross and 50 Cent have had problems with each other for a long time, the beef grabbed a lot of attention when Meech was featured in a clip with Ross as part of promoting the former's welcome-back concert after coming out of prison in October last year.

50 Cent responded on February 3, 2025, through Instagram, describing Meech as a rat with a picture. According to XXL Magazine, Meech also replied on the same platform with a post, that included a photo featuring Curtis. Meech added another picture on the face of Curtis that shows a rat on top of a cheese and a text on top of the photo reads, "Internet Gangster."

Notably, Big Meech's welcome back concert, which was scheduled for February 13, 2025, at the Amerant Bank Arena, was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The venue also announced the news through X a few hours before the event, saying that refunds would be issued to those who purchased the tickets.

