Did Kid Rock's outfit in the White House break the law? Here is what the United States Flag Code states

Rapper Kid Rock, one of the few celebrity endorsers for Donald Trump, visited the White House on Monday, March 31, 2025. What caught eyes was Rock's choice of outfit. The outfit included a primarily red patriotic suit embroidered with the American flag. This choice reportedly led to a violation of the United States Flag Code. The code states:

"The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard."

The same code also states that no part of the national flag, which is considered a living thing itself, should be used in any "costume or athletic uniform." According to an article by Taste of Country, the language used in the code seemed quite voluntary and non-binding.

No penalties have reportedly been prescribed if the aforementioned part of the law is violated. Thus, it seems unlikely that Kid Rock would face any grave consequences for his outfit choice.

However, in the District of Columbia, if someone wears "an article of merchandise ... upon which shall have been printed, painted, attached, or otherwise placed a representation of any such flag," it could be treated as a misdemeanor. In such a case, the court can impose a fine of not over $100 or give an imprisonment sentence of not over 30 days.

If the person is convicted, the court can also decide to choose both as part of the sentencing.

"Nothing happens if people don’t break bread together and meet face-to-face"- says Kid Rock about his meeting with Donald Trump

On Tuesday, April 1, Kid Rock spoke to Fox & Friends about his meeting with Donald Trump a day before. According to Rock, the meeting seemed quite fruitful to him since he talked about several matters with Trump. The celebrity Trump endorsers additionally said:

"We talked about things we had in common: ending wokeness, securing the border. The president asked him what he thought about policy, going on with Iran and Israel, among other topics. It blew my mind. Nothing happens if people don't break bread together and meet face-to-face."

Apart from Kid Rock and Trump, the meeting also included TV host Bill Maher. While talking about the meeting, the 54-year-old musician said that he believed that Maher was a big liberal and a prominent Trump critic. Meanwhile, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his take on the meeting.

According to the post, Trump was not fond of the idea of the meeting; however, he called it "interesting." As per reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the US President wrote:

"I really didn't like the idea much and don't like it much now, but thought it would be interesting."

In separate news, Kid Rock was also present at the White House on the day Trump signed an executive order targeting ticket scalping. For the uninitiated, ticket scalping means selling tickets at one price and reselling them at a much higher price.

