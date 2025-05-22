Did Megan Thee Stallion unfollow GloRilla? Latter addresses "innocent repost" featuring Tory Lanez's song

Rumors of a rift between friends GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have been circulating online. Netizens claim Megan unfollowed the Afford Me singer over an Instagram story she recently shared that featured a Tory Lanez song.

Ad

Needless to say, some netizens found the Memphis-born rapper's move tone-deaf. Soon after, eagle-eyed fans noticed the two artists unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculations that they had a falling out.

Ad

Trending

However, the disagreement didn't last long. GloRilla took to her X on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to directly address the controversy. Asserting it was an "innocent repost," she wrote:

"Ion internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost."

Meg and GloRilla follow each other on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@glorillapimp, @theestallion)

A quick search on the photo-sharing platform showed that the pair now follow each other, despite unfollowing earlier.

Ad

Megan Thee Stallion brought on GloRilla to perform during her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024

It all began when GloRilla reshared an Instagram story with a reflective message that read:

"I'm forever grateful for the heart I have, the way I love, the way I treat people, my pure intent. It's all a blessing."

Ad

The story included Tory Lanez's track Y.D.L.R. from his 2021 album PLAYBOY.

It is worth noting that when someone reshares something on their IG stories, any music the original post included gets attached to the story. While one can mute the song, netizens frequently just ignore it. The Memphis rapper's X post suggests she was unaware of Lanez's track on the post.

Meg and GloRilla have previously collaborated on tracks like Wanna Be and HOW I LOOK. Meg also brought on her friend to perform during her Hot Girl Summer Tour in 2024.

Ad

According to Billboard, while the pair were on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, Meg surprised GloRilla with flowers on her birthday. The latter returned the favor by presenting Megan with a custom "M" plaque.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During an August 2024 appearance on Instagram's Close Friends Only podcast, the pair discussed the first time they met. The CMG rapper found Megan Thee Stallion "nice" but "standoffish." Meanwhile, the Houston-born rapper thought:

"I was like okay, from afar, you was turnt, but I didn't know how turnt it was gonna be. But then when I got to know you, I was like, 'Yes, this might be my cousin! This is my people!'"

Ad

While Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have been friends, the former's fans called out the TGIF hitmaker considering its timing.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot. The case stemmed from a drunken roadside argument involving the two rappers and Meg's former friend, Kelsey Harris.

However, last week, a fellow inmate brutally stabbed Lanez fourteen times. According to an Instagram post by the Canadian artist's team, his injuries caused his lungs to collapse, and he was temporarily put on a breathing apparatus.

Ad

In light of the incident, several celebrities, including Drake, Chris Brown, and Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, started an online petition calling for Lanez's release.

Furthermore, in a May 14 press conference, Lanez's legal team alleged to have new evidence that it was actually Kelsey who shot Megan Thee Stallion. Since then, netizens have accused Megan of lying during her trial to convict the Canadian artist.

In response to the online outrage, Megan Thee Stallion criticized the discourse in a TikTok post. She wrote:

Ad

"At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Noting that Lanez's crime was proven in court, the Mamushi rapper asked the rapper and his fans to "leave (her) alone."

Notably, in January, the court approved Megan Thee Stallion's restraining order against Tory Lanez. She claimed that he had been harassing her from behind bars by inciting online hate and paying off bloggers to defame her.

Neither Megan nor GloRilla has otherwise commented on the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More