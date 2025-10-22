“Didn’t ye diss him?”: Netizens react as Travis Scott gives a shoutout to Kanye West at his recent concert

Travis Scott gave a shoutout to Kanye West, aka Ye, during his concert in India last weekend. The rapper also suggested that they might look to collaborate on a new project.

Ad

Scott has hailed West as one of his inspirations and a mentor in interviews before. However, there appears to be a rift in recent years. Ye accused Scott of removing him for his fourth studio album, Utopia, released on July 28, 2025.

However, Scott appears open to a reconciliation. The rapper performed in New Delhi, India, on October 18 and 19. During one of his shows, he said on stage (as caught by Kurrco):

"Shoutout to my brother Ye, man, ain't gon' lie, we might have to do something special..."

Ad

Trending

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Didn’t ye diss him?"

Jimmy Valentino 🦉 @drizzyvalentino @Kurrco Didn’t ye diss him?

Ad

Another wrote,

Thiiird👁️Channel @ThiiirdChannel @Kurrco He needs those Ye scraps to make Utopia II

Ad

Another commented,

Cobrabitesss🐍🐍 @Eduhvdethv @Kurrco Bro he don't fw you, let it go😂

Ad

Some fans, however, were excited for a potential collaboration, as one user wrote:

OnThatNote @OnThatNoteTV @Kurrco Oh we’re so F*CKING BACK

Ad

Another commented,

KrawattenManni👔 @KrawattenManni @Kurrco WE ARE SO F*CKING BACK GUYS THIS MUST BE HEAVEN

Ad

Another wrote,

YE VULTURES @Yevultrs_ @Kurrco GOAT DUO BACKKKK

Ad

Also Read: “Nearly entire AI album btw”: Netizens react as Kanye West’s 'DONDA 2' is reportedly submitted for 'Best Rap Album' for upcoming Grammys

Travis Scott hails Kanye West as his mentor

FYF Fest 2015 - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

The FE!N rapper has hailed Kanye West, aka Ye, as his inspiration and also credited him for helping him build his career. The two artists have collaborated on tracks like Wash Us In The Blood and Piss On Your Grave.

Ad

In a covert story with Complex, published on April 8, 2025, Scott said:

“Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just ‘taught’ me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music.”

“To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f*ck it is, just constantly learning.”

Ad

Moreover, Travis Scott performed at Circus Maximus in Rome on August 7 in 2023, after the release of Utopia. He brought out Ye on the stage and said:

“There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye."

They performed their 2021 song, Praise God, which was part of Ye's album, Donda.

Ad

Kanye West accused Travis Scott of taking four of his songs for Utopia

Scott released his fourth studio album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023. Meanwhile, in an interview with DJ Akademiks, published on March 31 this year, Ye accused Scott of taking four of his songs. He said:

“Trav left me off his album. Took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming. My choruses, my exact singing lines — replace me with him, or put Future, SZA on the joints. With no explanation, the sh*t just comes out.”

Ad

However, it appears Scott is willing to put the differences behind him based on his recent comments. There has been no official response from Ye about it at the time of writing.

Also Read: “Sold more bundles than records”- Netizens react as Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More