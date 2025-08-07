Dionne Warwick calls out Piers Morgan for "getting involved in women’s business" after he accused Beyoncé of cultural appropriation over Levi's ad

In the wake of Beyoncé's recent Levi's ad campaign, journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan's criticism of the country singer led to singer-actress Dionne Warwick calling out the latter.On Thursday, August 7, Warwick retweeted a post capturing Piers Morgan's reaction to Beyoncé's new advertisement. According to the post, Morgan was &quot;disappointed&quot; to see Beyoncé allegedly culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe. Warwick called out the commentator, writing:&quot;Getting involved in women's business again, I see...&quot;Morgan replied to Warwick's tweet, claiming that his comment about Bey was a &quot;JOKE&quot;.While Piers called his seeming criticism of Queen Bey a joke, Megyn Kelly appears to stand by her comments about the new Levi's campaign. Tweeting about it on August 5, Kelly called it the &quot;opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad,&quot; continuing:&quot;Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.&quot;The Beyoncé X Levi's campaign promotes a new Levi's collection designed in collaboration with the singer, which is now live on the brand's website and select stores.Donald Trump believes Beyoncé should be prosecuted over an alleged &quot;illegal&quot; paymentThe backlash over Beyoncé's Levi's ad campaign comes over a week after the country singer was called out by Donald Trump, alongside Oprah and Al Sharpton, for receiving a &quot;large amount of money owed by the Democrats&quot; following the 2024 Presidential Election.For the unversed, the Drunk in Love singer supported and endorsed Kamala Harris in the elections. According to the President, she received eleven million dollars for her endorsement. &quot;YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,&quot; he further said.He added:&quot;Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW.&quot;Screenshot of Donald Trump's Truth Social post about Bey's illegal payments (Image via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)Following Trump's post, CNN reported (on July 27) that there was no proven link between the $11 million payment and Kamala Harris' campaign.Per the media outlet, Harris' spending records for the 2024 campaign showed a payment of $165K to Bey's production company, which Harris' spokesperson had already explained to Deadline last year.Whether or not the singer and Oprah will actually be prosecuted, if and when the proof of the payments emerge, remains to be seen.On the same day as Trump posted about Beyoncé receiving &quot;illegal payments,&quot; the singer wrapped the final show of her Cowboy Carter Tour.The grand finale of her 32-stop tour took place in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, where the Run the World singer brought her former Destiny's Child members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Bey's daughter, Ivy Blue, and husband, Jay-Z, also appeared on-stage during her set briefly.