  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Do you have to take off your pants to sing well?”: Netizens divided over Sabrina Carpenter’s outfit while performing ‘Manchild’ on SNL

“Do you have to take off your pants to sing well?”: Netizens divided over Sabrina Carpenter’s outfit while performing ‘Manchild’ on SNL

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:47 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) on October 18 and performed multiple songs, including Manchild, released on June 5 this year. She also sang an uncensored version of her Man's Best Friend track, Nobody's Son.

Ad

Carpenter hosted the SNL on Saturday and said a monologue, discussing the controversy surrounding the cover for Man's Best Friend. The album, released on August 29 this year, showed her on all fours with a man figure pulling her hair. This led to some backlash, with many claiming that it was too sexual.

After defending her stance on the cover, the singer performed two tracks from this album, Manchild and Nobody's Son. Some fans online, however, were displeased with Sabrina Carpenter's outfit during her performance of Manchild.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Do you have to take off your pants to sing well ?"
Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Some fans, however, praised Carpenter's creativity and look, as one user wrote,

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Another tweeted,

Ad

Also Read: “She really is harry’s daughter”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain perform together at the ACL Festival

Sabrina Carpenter addresses backlash over album cover of Man's Best Friend

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter faced a lot of criticism after the album cover for Man's Best Friend was released. Many claimed it was too sexual, especially coupled with her "juno" positions.

Ad

The singer responded to these critics in her monologue on Saturday Night Live on October 18, saying:

“Some people got a little freaked out by the cover. I’m not sure why? It was just this: me on all fours, with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don’t realize is that’s just how they cropped it."
Ad

She joked:

"If you zoom out, it’s clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair. After Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, saying something like, ‘Daddy need his mini quiche.' "

She then spoke about the criticism of her public image and added:

“Everyone thinks of me as this horned-up pop star, but there’s really so much more to me. I’m not just horny. I’m also turned-on, and I’m sexually charged, and I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It’s so big, and it’s hard.”
Ad

Sabrina Carpenter featured on Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl

Along with releasing her new album earlier this year, Carpenter also featured on Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. She featured on the title track of the album, released on October 3, and is the only feature on it.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on October 6, Taylor Swift spoke about Carpenter's feature and said:

Ad
“All of a sudden, the song comes together. And the first thought I had was Sabrina Carpenter. She’s like… Quintessential showgirl. She’s such a funny person. She is so tough in the right ways and soft and vulnerable in the right ways to be an artist that is dealing with the kind of just absolute mayhem that gets kind of, these artists get subjected to when you’re putting out art publicly.”
Ad

Swift said that she wrote the second verse of the song for Carpenter, as she "loves to write like a clever little jab at men".

Also Read: "Quintessential showgirl": Taylor Swift raves about Sabrina Carpenter, discusses her appearance on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications