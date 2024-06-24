"DRAKE IS DRAKE ACCEPT it!" — Vory defends Drizzy after Ryan Garcia accused rapper of killing XXXTentacion

In the wake of recent allegations and controversy surrounding rapper Drake, rising star Vory has stepped forward to defend his mentor. The controversy erupted when boxer Ryan Garcia accused Drake of being involved in the death of XXXTentacion.

On June 23, 2024, Vory, whose real name is Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., took to his Instagram account to suggest not believing Gracia's claims and asserted that Drake doesn't need rumors or accusations to define his identity. Vory wrote:

"Stop believing the goofy ass [expletive] DRAKE IS DRAKE ACCEPT it! [expletive] got real life going on, for real."

XXXTentacion, an American rapper and singer-songwriter, was fatally shot after being robbed in his car by Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, on June 18, 2018, as confirmed by the BBC.

Vory speaks out in defense of Drake after accusations

Over the weekend, Tavoris took to his Instagram stories to express his views on recent allegations against Drake. In two separate posts, the American rapper indicated that he had maintained a prolonged silence, reflecting on the Drake-Lamar rivalry. He questioned why everyone, including Ryan Garcia, is aiming for Drake, despite acknowledging him as the preeminent figure in the industry.

"Why do y’all keep playing with Drake like he’s not the greatest of all time? I’ve been silent for months, but come on now, bro, do you all understand who the [expletive] this man is?" the rapper stated.

He further suggested that OVO, Drake's independent record label, took him in as a little brother when he was only 19, and now he is aged 26.

"OVO took me in as a little brother when I was 19, now 26. Now, I could never and will never. Same with Ye," the rapper added.

In a separate Instagram story, The Carters artist suggested that Drake and OVO are his family forever. While acknowledging Abel as his idol, he also indicated a desire not to address any lingering misunderstandings.

"Sorry to break yall hearts but drake and the whole OVO is my family forever. This internet shit is weird as hell. I love cash n sal n Abel is my idol!! Yall wanted me to talk there, yall go I don't even do the internet sh*t ever!! I done feel the feel the need to clear the air," the rapper wrote.

The accusations against Drake surfaced from Gracia, who took to X on June 20, 2024, and accused Drake in a now-deleted tweet that the Canadian rapper was involved in XXX's murder case.

"[expletive] it drake killed X," Gracia wrote. "Don't screenshot. Just kidding, I don't give a [expletive]," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Gracia received a one-year ban from boxing on June 20, 2024, over his recent failed drug tests, as per Daily Mail. The box issued an apology to Drake in a now-deleted follow-up tweet.

"I’m sorry Drake my bad it’s love," Gracia wrote.

Furthermore, over the weekend, DJ Scheme, a producer and artist, addressed an accusation made by Gracia concerning Drake. In a tweet, DJ Scheme suggested that his issue with Drake stemmed from the rapper's actions following XXXTentacion's death, where Drake allegedly took shots at him.

"My Only Issue Is That After My Brother Died All Drake Did Was Throw Shots To Look More Gangster. So To Wrap Things Up, It’s Still [expletive] Drake," DJ Scheme wrote.

In May 2024, Vory went viral when audio footage of the Drake 2018 track Mob Ties from his album Scorpion revived the ghostwriting conversation. An unnamed netizen on X dropped Tavoris' rendition of Mob Ties and claimed that Drake used it as a reference.

According to Complex, DJ Akademiks said he heard the song and claimed Vory wrote it. The reference track closely resembles the version on Scorpion, albeit with some noticeable variations. The allegations were put to rest when music enthusiasts and insiders noted that Vory was credited as the song's co-writer.

Drake has maintained silence amid these ongoing allegations.