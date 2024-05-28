"He hired some help"— Internet reacts as Vory's alleged reference track for Drake's 'Mob Ties' leaks online, triggers ghostwriting claims 

Kendrick Lamar reignited claims of Drake using a ghostwriter in his track Meet the Grahams. Now, similar audio footage to the latter’s 2018 track Mob Ties from his hit album Scorpion has revived the ghostwriter conversation again.

An unnamed netizen dropped musician Vory’s rendition of Mob Ties and claimed that Drizzy used it as a reference for Mob Ties. This allegation led many to criticize Champagne Papi on social media, with one saying:

X user @PushaThanos__ was among the many who took to the social networking site to share the audio of Vory’s rendition of Mob Ties and that of Drake’s. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly two million views.

@PushaThanos__ also attached a video of DJ Akademiks attempting to defend Drake. In the clip, the popular internet streamer can be seen opening a Wikipedia page where Vory has been credited as a songwriter for Mob Ties. DJ Akademiks appeared to be in denial of the same and stated,

“Okay he [Vory] is credited, but he didn’t write nothing n**ga!”

The X user also attached the reference tracks for Drake’s songs 10 Bands and Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin, which were allegedly created by using the reference songs of Quentin Miller and Lil Yachty, respectively.

Several internet users were stunned to hear how similar Vory and Drake’s rendition of Mob Ties was. Many were left convinced that the latter was using ghostwriters following the leak of the reference song. Few netizens stated online:

“Drake is a fraud man, the fact that he was compared to Kendrick was a big disrespect to Rap music,” one netizen said.

“Drake’s first cry when he was born was ghost written,” another netizen hilariously noted.

“Quit Rapping My Brother In crist,” one X user stated.

Several internet users put Drizzy under fire and expressed disappointment. Some other tweets read:

“my thing is, the industry 100% knew this already so now i’m just wondering how other rappers have probably seen/ felt about drake this whole time, including those who worked with him but also knew. that verse in 6:16 in la goes deeper than OVO,” one netizen opined.

“Even the ad libs he copied this is who they tried to convince us was better than Kendrick all I can do is laugh glad my goat ain’t got no reference tracks being leaked left and right Kendrick never embarrass us like this,” another X user stated.

“What’s sad is that this reference version is better than drakes,” another internet user said.

It appeared as if many were convinced that the One Dance singer was not writing his own songs. Other tweets read:

“He ain’t a rapper he’s a karaoke artist,” one netizen stated.

“Thought we been knew he hardly writes? He a industry plant they made that man and wanted him on top to put them in a even better position lol,” another person stated.

Who is Vory? Details revealed as Drake’s Mob Ties track sparks conversation online

Vory, born Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., began his career in the rap industry by writing for industry legends like Bryson Tiller and Beyonce, among others. He initially debuted with the stage name King Vory; however, he only goes by Vory now.

He received attention in the music industry after being featured on Tiller’s Break Bread song. However, his writing for the latter’s Billboard hit track, Don’t, launched him into fame. The musician has released multiple albums, including Overdose, Lucky Me, Say, Lost Souls, and Once Again.

It is worth noting that Vory has not ghostwritten Drizzy’s Mob Ties. In fact, he has been credited on the song's final version, which, as mentioned above, is debated by DJ Akademiks.

Mob Ties was produced by Boi-1da and Allen Ritter. Asheley Turner provided background vocals. The track also included samples from Nas’ 1996 track Affirmative Action.

At the time of writing this article, Vory had not publicly responded to the ghostwriter allegations Drizzy is now facing.