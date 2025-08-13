“Dude thinks he’s star lord” - Netizens react to Machine Gun Kelly claiming he’s most likely half alien

Machine Gun Kelly recently claimed that he might be half-alien. He said that he doesn't know some basic details about him, like his age, and spoke about other "weird" things.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on August 10. On the chat show, he claimed that his mother told him that she was once abducted. Baker said:
“It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age—I don’t know if it exists. I just don’t know many facts about my life,” he admitted. “Like my skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick. There’s just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘Who's my dad?’”
When the host Andy Cohen asked the singer if he is otherworldly, MGK answered:
“Yeah, I’ve asked my mom, ‘Was there any period of time you went missing, like off the Earth? Was there ever like a tall slender creature?’ She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point.”
Fans online have reacted to this clip, as one X user wrote:
"Dude thinks he’s star lord lol"
Some users referenced MGK's rap battle against Eminem, while some claimed he is saying these things for publicity.
Machine Gun Kelly shared his alien encounters in 2021
The aforementioned interview with Andy Cohen isn't the first time Machine Gun Kelly has spoken about aliens. In January 2021, he made a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The host asked MGK about his song, Concert for Aliens, which was released in August 2020. Corden asked if the singer had any experiences with aliens. He answered:
"Homie, I saw life on this planet that was from another planet two nights ago, over a lake in Thousand Oaks. A red orb came out of nowhere, went and disappeared again."
He then spoke about another experience, saying:
"I was in Bora Bora a week before that Hawaiian blue orb over the Pacific or whatever. Bora Bora is also in the Pacific and I saw that same exact orb that they were talking about in Hawaii and I saw the exact same thing fly by and disappear over a mountain. They're out here."
MGK and Corden also made a pact that if one of them encounters aliens, he must inform the other.
Machine Gun Kelly surprised his daughter with her dream car Acura
MGK recently surprised his daughter, Casie, with a new car. A video, shared on X handle @mgkmagic on August 11, 2025, went viral on social media. In the video, the rapper brought out a black Acura and Casie was seen jumping with joy. As she moved towards the car, he asked her:
“What’s the No. 1 rule?”
Casie answered:
“Don’t drive like your dad.”
Her father replied:
“Exactly — don’t drive like me.”
The singer reportedly gifted the car to Casie on August 10, just a few weeks after her 16th birthday in July. Casie is Kelly's first daughter, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Emma Cannon. He also welcomed another daughter, Saga Blade, in March this year with Megan Fox.
