Machine Gun Kelly releases 7th studio album "Lost Americana" - Tracklist, Bob Dylan's cosign, and more

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Machine Gun Kelly dropped his seventh studio album, titled Lost Americana. The release came two months after the rapper dropped an album trailer announcing the project on his Instagram. Bob Dylan narrated the video, saying:&quot;It’s a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom. From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces. Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.&quot;Machine Gun Kelly's new album contains 13 songs, with no features from any other artists. Here is the tracklist of Lost Americana as available on Apple Music and Spotify:outlaw overtureclichédont wait run fastgoddamnvampire diariesmiss sunshinesweet coralineindigostarmantell me whats upcant stay heretreading waterorpheus.Days before Lost Americana dropped, PEOPLE Magazine published an interview with MGK (on August 6), in which the singer spoke about the genre-melding quality of his music.&quot;I became so hated for, what has become apparent to me, no reason... just because I artistically express myself, through fashion, music, whatever — because I choose to not stay contained into a societal box,&quot; he said.Then, sharing a peek into his new album, Machine Gun Kelly told the outlet that the project was a blend of pop, hip-hop, and punk, with the undertones of love, loss, and fame.Lost Americana is a combination of moody songs on these deeper subjects, alongside light-hearted feel-good anthems. Adding how vulnerability lies at the core of his music, MGK said:&quot;Vulnerability is how I was able to hold on to the fan base I’ve had for so many years. The human behind the music has to show the human side.&quot;Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his peculiar diet in a recent interviewNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 - Show (Image via Getty)Before the release of Lost Americana, Machine Gun Kelly also appeared on Adin Ross' Kick livestream, where the Bad Things singer told the streamer that he only eats &quot;a couple of times a week,&quot; with water making up most of his meals.Then, adding that intermittent fasting was his go-to diet, MGK told Ross that his choices for real food when he did eat were &quot;bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut&quot; because of the probiotics in them.&quot;When you do those water fasts, the only thing that's crazy is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too,&quot; he said.The singer said that in addition to these food items, he would also drink coconut water and celery juice occasionally.According to E! News, the scarce diet that Machine Gun Kelly reportedly follows currently was not always his preference. In a 2020 interview with 104.3 The Shark, MGK revealed that while Megan Fox (his girlfriend at the time) had a healthier diet, his consisted largely of fast food.While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer together, the couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, into the world in 2025.