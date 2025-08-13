"Acura is anything but regular" - Debate on good parenting ensues as fans heap praise on Machine Gun Kelly's gift for his daughter

Cleveland celebrated MGK Day on August 10, 2025. To mark the occasion, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, gifted his teenage daughter, Casie Baker, with her dream car, an Acura TLX. The video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.It showed the father-daughter duo standing outside a house, when the black car rolled up with a red bow on it. Casie appeared to be surprised, screamed with excitement, and jumped into her father’s arms.“Oh my god! Is this for me? Oh my god!” the 16-year-old was heard screaming, as she hugged and kissed her brand-new four-wheeler, before getting on behind the driver’s seat.As she embraced her dad, Machine Gun Kelly, 35, asked, “What’s the number one rule?” to which Casie replied, “Don’t drive like your dad.” MGK appeared to agree with his daughter by saying, “Exactly, don’t drive like me.”The young girl also mentioned that all that was left was for her to appear for her driving test and secure herself a license.“It runs in the family, dude. Can't get a license to save our lives,&quot; before adding, &quot;I don’t know why it’s her dream car, but it’s her dream car. Crazy,” the artist was heard saying at the end of the clip.In the wake of the now-viral video, fans of MGK are heaping praise on him for buying his daughter her “dream car.” While some think it’s a “regular” car, others pointed out it was a luxury one.For instance, Instagram user @sassy_yetclassy wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post of the clip:Fan commented on MGK giting his daughter Acura. (Image via IG/@TheShadeRoom)“All the people calling it regular, can y’all afford it? Acura is anything but regular. It’s luxury, just like BMW, etc. Actually, any car that is gifted without a payment is luxury!”Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.Netizens react to MGK surprising his daughter with an Acura. (Image via Instagram)Others weighed in on X.SUAREZ @suayrezLINKI think that’s awesome he got her a not crazy expensive reliable car… And she was appreciative not acting spoiled… He’s raising her rightMetal @MetalXMetaLINKAcura 👍To be honest...Big ups for not buying her a flashy but problematic money pit of a luxury car.Machine Gun Kelly recently spoke about his CasieMachine Gun Kelly shares Casie with his ex-partner, Emma Cannon. Casie, who was born in July 2009, recently celebrated her 16th birthday. The father-daughter duo often appears on each other's social media, birthday posts, and she also accompanies him to red-carpet events.Earlier this month (August 7), MGK appeared on the show Today with Jenna &amp; Friends, where she shared that his daughter was planning to get her license in September after a minor setback, as was he.&quot;Something about this family and driver’s licenses. She missed some mark, and now she can’t get it until September. Either way, she’ll get hers before mine. I still don’t have mine,&quot; the musician said at the time.When asked whether he was planning to use his daughter's driving skills to his advantage, Machine Gun Kelly jokingly continued, “I think it will be a double standard situation. Where I will be like, ‘Hey, I paid for your childhood,’ so, you will now chauffeur me around.’”Machine Gun Kelly spoke about Casie at &quot;Today with Jenna &amp; Friends&quot; on August 7. (Image via YouTube)MGK shared that his daughter got her first job as an ice cream scooper and that he advised her to keep it light and “just give people what they want.” He also has another daughter, Saga Blade, born in March 2025, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.Exploring further how Machine Gun Kelly celebrated 2025 MGK Day in ClevelandOn Sunday, Machine Gun Kelly was in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrating a day dedicated to him. Apart from surprising his older daughter with her dream car, the Lace Up singer attended the Celebrity Shootout basketball match, where he received his own surprise.During halftime, the organizers gifted MGK a custom-made guitar with his face on it. According to Billboard, the instrument will be displayed at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly also headlined a show at the Mall C lawn in Cleveland, where he performed songs from his brand-new album, Lost Americana, which was released on August 8, 2025.