  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Acura is anything but regular" - Debate on good parenting ensues as fans heap praise on Machine Gun Kelly's gift for his daughter

"Acura is anything but regular" - Debate on good parenting ensues as fans heap praise on Machine Gun Kelly's gift for his daughter

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:01 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 05, 2025 - Source: Getty
MGK at SoHo in New York City on August 05, 2025. (Image via Getty/ Raymond Hall)

Cleveland celebrated MGK Day on August 10, 2025. To mark the occasion, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, gifted his teenage daughter, Casie Baker, with her dream car, an Acura TLX. The video of the moment has now gone viral on social media.

Ad

It showed the father-daughter duo standing outside a house, when the black car rolled up with a red bow on it. Casie appeared to be surprised, screamed with excitement, and jumped into her father’s arms.

“Oh my god! Is this for me? Oh my god!” the 16-year-old was heard screaming, as she hugged and kissed her brand-new four-wheeler, before getting on behind the driver’s seat.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As she embraced her dad, Machine Gun Kelly, 35, asked, “What’s the number one rule?” to which Casie replied, “Don’t drive like your dad.” MGK appeared to agree with his daughter by saying, “Exactly, don’t drive like me.”

The young girl also mentioned that all that was left was for her to appear for her driving test and secure herself a license.

“It runs in the family, dude. Can't get a license to save our lives," before adding, "I don’t know why it’s her dream car, but it’s her dream car. Crazy,” the artist was heard saying at the end of the clip.
Ad
Ad

In the wake of the now-viral video, fans of MGK are heaping praise on him for buying his daughter her “dream car.” While some think it’s a “regular” car, others pointed out it was a luxury one.

For instance, Instagram user @sassy_yetclassy wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post of the clip:

Fan commented on MGK giting his daughter Acura. (Image via IG/@TheShadeRoom)
Fan commented on MGK giting his daughter Acura. (Image via IG/@TheShadeRoom)
“All the people calling it regular, can y’all afford it? Acura is anything but regular. It’s luxury, just like BMW, etc. Actually, any car that is gifted without a payment is luxury!”
Ad

Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

Netizens react to MGK surprising his daughter with an Acura. (Image via Instagram)
Netizens react to MGK surprising his daughter with an Acura. (Image via Instagram)

Others weighed in on X.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Machine Gun Kelly recently spoke about his Casie

Machine Gun Kelly shares Casie with his ex-partner, Emma Cannon. Casie, who was born in July 2009, recently celebrated her 16th birthday. The father-daughter duo often appears on each other's social media, birthday posts, and she also accompanies him to red-carpet events.

Earlier this month (August 7), MGK appeared on the show Today with Jenna & Friends, where she shared that his daughter was planning to get her license in September after a minor setback, as was he.

Ad
"Something about this family and driver’s licenses. She missed some mark, and now she can’t get it until September. Either way, she’ll get hers before mine. I still don’t have mine," the musician said at the time.
When asked whether he was planning to use his daughter's driving skills to his advantage, Machine Gun Kelly jokingly continued, “I think it will be a double standard situation. Where I will be like, ‘Hey, I paid for your childhood,’ so, you will now chauffeur me around.’”
Ad
Machine Gun Kelly spoke about Casie at &quot;Today with Jenna &amp; Friends&quot; on August 7. (Image via YouTube)
Machine Gun Kelly spoke about Casie at "Today with Jenna & Friends" on August 7. (Image via YouTube)

MGK shared that his daughter got her first job as an ice cream scooper and that he advised her to keep it light and “just give people what they want.”

Ad

He also has another daughter, Saga Blade, born in March 2025, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

Exploring further how Machine Gun Kelly celebrated 2025 MGK Day in Cleveland

On Sunday, Machine Gun Kelly was in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrating a day dedicated to him. Apart from surprising his older daughter with her dream car, the Lace Up singer attended the Celebrity Shootout basketball match, where he received his own surprise.

During halftime, the organizers gifted MGK a custom-made guitar with his face on it. According to Billboard, the instrument will be displayed at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly also headlined a show at the Mall C lawn in Cleveland, where he performed songs from his brand-new album, Lost Americana, which was released on August 8, 2025.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications