Eminem's stalker awaits sentencing after being convicted of home invasion for breaking into the rapper's house twice

Eminem's stalker, who has broken into his home twice, has been convicted. On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, a jury found Matthew Hughes guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking. He has reportedly been stalking the rapper for years. The verdict was related to the home invasion in Eminem's Clinton Township, Michigan, residence.

In August 2024, Hughes entered the rapper's home through an unlocked door and stole a bike. However, after realizing that security had spotted him, Hughes reportedly fled. One of the rapper's employees spotted him at a nearby Walmart four days later, leading to his arrest.

During the trial on Wednesday, the jury reportedly reached the verdict after 90 minutes of deliberation. He is now awaiting sentencing, which has been scheduled for June 17, 2025. The August 2024 incident wasn't the first time Hughes broke into the Grammy-winning rapper's home, as he forcibly entered the rapper's home in 2020, using a brick to break a window and enter the house.

More about Eminem's stalker and the instances he broke into the rapper's house

As mentioned, last year's home invasion incident wasn't the first time Matthew Hughes broke into Eminem's Clinton Township property and home. On April 5, 2020, he illegally entered the rapper's home at around four in the morning, according to the Macomb Daily. The rapper was reportedly sleeping at the time but was awakened by some noise.

He reportedly saw Hughes breaking in through a kitchen door window using a brick paver, and according to reports at the time, Hughes allegedly told The Real Slim Shady rapper that he was invading his home to kill him. The rapper, however, managed to get Hughes to leave the house. His security guards the reportedly subdued the intruder until the police arrived.

Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion then, but during the trial, he pleaded to a second-degree home invasion in a plea and sentencing deal in September 2021. The sentence landed him in prison for 524 days and five years' probation, according to Macomb Daily.

However, according to the Detroit Free Press, he was arrested in November 2021 for simple assault and was later found to have violated the terms of his probation and was imprisoned and subsequently released on parole on May 15, 2024, with a supervision discharge date of June 19, 2026.

Matthew Hughes has a long history of stalking the rapper. Ahead of his arrest following the home break-in incident in 2020, TMZ has reported other instances when he tried to track down Eminem. According to the outlet, Hughes was busted in June 2019 after he trespassed on two properties while looking for the rapper.

Per the TMZ report, he allegedly first tried to break into a Rochester Hills residence at 2:00 am by throwing a rock at the front window, waking up the homeowner. He was reportedly gone before the police arrived but later returned to knock on the front door, saying he was "looking for his brother, Marshall." After that, he reportedly trespassed in an Oakland Township home.

In the second incident, he reportedly rang the doorbell and asked where the rapper was. He allegedly walked off after the homeowners told him that the Mockingbird rapper didn't live there, but he was later found by the police hiding under a bed on the second floor of the residence's gatehouse.

As for Eminem's stalker's latest sentencing, stay tuned for more news and updates.

