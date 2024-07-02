"Every chance I get to work with a legend I jump at it" — Muni Long talks about collaborating with Mariah Carey on 'Made For Me' remix

American singer-songwriter Muni Long recently opened up about her collaboration with Mariah Carey on the remix of the track Made For Me. Long, who was nominated under two categories at the BET Awards 2024, spoke to Billboard while on the red carpet at the event on June 30, 2024. The 35-year-old musician called Mariah Carey an "icon" and said:

"Mariah’s an icon and every chance I get to work with a legend I jump at it. I’m so grateful every time something happens. I don’t take anything for granted. Every win, I’m just super excited every time."

Trending

The singer was nominated under the best female R&B/pop artist category at the BET Awards 2024, however, SZA ultimately took the award. Long's original version of Made For Me, was also nominated for the viewer’s choice award, which Beyoncé bagged for Texas Hold 'Em.

Muni Long released the remix version of her song Made For Me featuring Mariah Carey last month

After releasing the original version of Made For Me last year in September, Muni Long collaborated with Mariah Carey and released the remix version on May 22, 2024. This came after she teased the collaboration on May 9 on social media and wrote:

"ME AND MUHRYYYYAAAAAH GO BACK LIKE BABIES AND PACIFIIIIIII-YAAAAS"

The original version was a massive hit and it ranked in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Long also previously released other remix versions of the song featuring artists like Lil Jon & Kronic, BNYX, and more.

Mariah Carey became the talk of the town in May this year as she released the Audible original podcast Portrait of a Portrait: Words + Music. In the podcast, she spoke about her 2018 song Portrait, and as per The Hollywood Reporter, she said:

"I love ‘Portrait’ and I just never thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to remake this song as a ‘dance’ remix.’ That was never on my mind. It was a very sad song, very much about where I was at in my life at that moment."

Muni Long spent a significant part of her career co-writing songs with other artists and eventually went on to record songs for herself.

The Florida-based singer first released her debut studio album Jukebox in 2009. The singer was signed with Capitol Records at the time. This was followed by the release of Coloured in 2018, which included tracks like Gentle Hands, Family Tree, Heavenly, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback