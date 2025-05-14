“Everything makes sense now”- Fans react to Seunghan’s appearance on Lee Soo-man’s documentary following his controversial exit from RIIZE

On Wednesday, May 13, 2025, Seunghan, the former member of RIIZE, made an unexpected appearance during Lee Soo-man's recent documentary. The founder of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-man, rolled out a documentary series by Amazon MGM Studios called Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop, which majorly highlights and chronicles the legacy of the agency's founder.

As fans continued to focus on Lee Soo-man's several contributions to the K-pop industry, their attention naturally drew towards one scene that showcased former RIIZE's Seunghan in the dance practice room. While many fans were already shocked to see the idol on Lee Soo-man's documentary, especially after his controversial exit, people were all the more intrigued by the captions for the scene.

Over the scene, Lee Soo-man is seen saying the following statement, which led to many speculations as a subtle reference to the importance of Seughan in RIIZE:

"The most important thing is to have a team that can achieve harmony. If the team can share their ideas with each other and be supportive of one another, then it becomes impossible for that team to fail. Because the team is made of aces."

When this scene landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but talk about how glad they were to see Lee Soo-man allegedly recognize the potential and talent that Seunghan holds, especially within the context of RIIZE. Additionally, fans also connected the idol's alleged mistreatment under SM Entertainment as a possible result of Lee Soo-man's liking towards him.

This might be due to the founder's departure from SM Entertainment in 2023. Regardless, here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"yk everything makes sense now"

"as batsh*t crazy as lsm is, he really does have an eye for talent. hsh being a lsm pick undoubtedly plays a role in his mistreatment. weird a*s company," said a fan on X.

"this documentary alone should’ve allowed his ass back into riize idgaf," added another fan.

"Say what you want about him but LSM never would’ve let seunghan be pulled from the group," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they felt like Lee Soo-man respected Seunghan and his presence in RIIZE.

"ofc he was… he had the visuals plus he could sing and dance…. if lsm never left so many things would’ve been different," stated a fan.

"why do i feel like this might be one of the reasons why they get rid of him out of the grp aside from the ot6 anD dumba*s sangmin FCK SM," added an X user.

"sm purposely mistreated him bc of this… Chris lee when I catch you…," said a netizen.

"the least i want to do is agree with that man, but he really knew how to recognize talent . "the team is made of aces" ohh sm you don't know what you did," commented another X user.

Former RIIZE's Seunghan departs group following 11-month hiatus

Around November 2023, it was announced by SM Entertainment that RIIZE's Seunghan would be entering a hiatus. This was due to the backlash the idol was facing due to some of his controversies, such as alleged leak of smoking videos and photos, pictures with his alleged former girlfriend, and more.

As RIIZE continued to promote as a six-piece group, many fans and netizens demanded the idol's return from the hiatus at the earliest, as they felt that the criticism towards Seunghan was unreasonable. Around October 2024, SM Entertainment revealed that the idol will be slowly re-entering his activities with RIIZE and will be concluding his hiatus.

Expand Tweet

However, following the announcement, Seunghan continued to receive much criticism from K-netizens, which led to SM Entertainment's follow-up statement after a few days. The agency explained that due to the negative responses from many fans, the idol has chosen to depart the group to safeguard RIIZE's reputation. After this announcement, the idol has now kicked off his schedule as a soloist.

While he's still housed at SM Entertainment, people are still displeased and angered by the idol being removed from RIIZE. Therefore, the group's fans have been continuously protesting, either physically or through online campaigns, to advocate for the reinstatement of Seunghan as a member of RIIZE.

