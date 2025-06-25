Fans speculate why Ramirez left G59 as rapper parts ways with record label

American rapper Ivan Ramirez, who is mononymously called by his last name, recently parted ways with his record label, G59 Records (often stylized as G*59 Records). The label announced the split on their Instagram on June 23, 2025.

“We are sad to announce that Ramirez is no longer a part of G*59 Records. As our very first signed artist, we look back on all the great times we shared with him, and we’re grateful for the music we’ve recorded, released, and performed together, and wish him well as he moves in a new direction,” the post read.

It was accompanied by an image of Ivan with the rap collective $uicideboy$, who had together formed G59 Records in 2013.

“G*59 remains focused on what’s ahead as we continue to build with the artists who share our vision and values,” the caption concluded.

Meanwhile, according to Distractify, the rapper moved away from G59 Records to seemingly pursue creative freedom and grow independently.

In May 2025, it was also observed that Ramirez had quietly linked with Velvet Note Records, as per his X bio. While Ivan is yet to comment on the split, fans online have begun speculating on the same.

Netizens comment on Ivan's split from G59 Records. (Image via Instagram)

Ramirez left G59 in 2025. (Image via Instagram)

Exploring further Ramirez’s exit from G59 Records

Ivan Ramirez founded the New Orleans-based G59 Records on YouTube in 2013 along with hip-hop duo $uicideboy$. Together, they amassed over 4.5 million subscribers and over 4 billion views, as per Famous Birthdays. G59 stands for Grey Five Nine.

In May 2025, fans of the rapper first pointed out that his roster on G59 Records’ website was missing. Additionally, they also observed that his new album and song drops were not being promoted by G59.

That same month, Ivan changed his X bio, where G59 Records appeared to be replaced by Velvet Note Records. Amid this, fans on Reddit began speculating whether and why he left G59.

While some theorized that Ivan might be having creative differences, others claimed that he was pursuing an independent career or moving away from the dark and horror-themed music towards melodious and live-instrument one.

Finally, on June 23, 2025, G59 Records put an end to the speculation and confirmed the split. They also mentioned that they were only interested in collaborating with artists who shared their “vision and values.”

Notably, Ivan has not yet broken his silence on the matter. Instead, he has hired a new manager who is part of the All But 6 Records.

More about Ramirez’s life and career

Ivan Ramirez is originally from the Bay Area in San Francisco, California, and rose to fame in 2013. He is best known for songs, including Sarcophagus I and II, Don't Test Me (P*ssy Boi), The Mystical Warlock, Deadly Vice (ft. MUPP), and Lust & Sensations II, all of which earned millions of views on SoundCloud.

His music is inspired by West Coast rap, g-funk, gangsta rap, and Phonk styles. The 30-year-old has a series of albums to his name, such as Meet Me Where the River Turns Grey (2016), THE PLAYA$ MANUAL (2020), Grey Gorilla (2017), Son Of Serpentine (2019), and The Tragedy of a Clown (2022).

Nicknamed RVMIRXZ, Ivan has collaborated with several artists like Ghostemane, Yung Gravy, Shakewell, and Germ.

