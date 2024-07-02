"Fr they are perfect for each other"- Fans react as Nelly throws wholesome baby shower for Ashanti

Social media is gushing over the pictures and videos of Ashanti’s baby shower, which was thrown by Nelly and his family. As the rapper and actress are all set to welcome their first child together this year, Nelly organized an intimate baby shower for Ashanti at the Dolce & Gabbana children's boutique in NYC on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

As an Instagram account, @TheShadeRoom shared a couple of videos from Ashanti’s baby shower, many internet users showered it with love in the comments:

Details explored as social media users react to couple's baby shower pictures. (Image via @TheShadeRoom/ Instagram)

On the other hand, many others also were ecstatic to see the couple with their loved ones, as they commented:

Nelly and Ashanti started dating in 2003 and were together till 2013. However, the couple parted ways for a decade until they rekindled their relationship in 2023 and got married in the same year. In April 2024, Ashanti confirmed her pregnancy.

Rapper Fat Joe also shared pictures of Nelly and Ashanti from the baby shower

As the pictures and videos from the event continue to float on social media, Fat Joe also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, as he stated how “happy” he is for the couple. Posting the picture, Fat Joe added in the caption:

“Today we had a Baby Shower, I love you my sister I’m sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT.”

As per People Magazine, the baby shower was a surprise for Ashanti by her husband, Nelly. Many videos being shared on social media also show her expressions beautifully as Ashanti looks shocked and happy at the same time as she comes out of an elevator.

While the delivery date hasn't been confirmed, in a previous interview with People Magazine, the American rapper and actress stated how excited she is for motherhood. She said:

"Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

While this baby will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly is already a father to four kids. He has two kids with his ex, Channetta Valentine, while he also adopted his sister’s two kids after she tragically passed away in 2005.

