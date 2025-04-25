French Montana walks off when he’s asked about Diddy by a reporter, sends his bodyguard to make sure that part is omitted in the interview

A clip of French Montana avoiding questions about Diddy recently went viral on X. For the unversed, the rapper was previously signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records but parted ways with the label following the release of his 2021 album, They Got Amnesia.

On April 24, the X account @ArtOfDialogue_ reposted a TikTok video showing a person, presumed to be a reporter, running into French Montana and his bodyguards at an airport.

The person filming made conversation with Montana, asking the rapper if he had plans to attend the 2025 Met Gala. The topic soon shifted to Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the person asking:

"I gotta ask, man. This year's been crazy. Have you heard... have you talked to Diddy at all?"

French Montana responded only with a smile and turned away. He could be heard saying, "Come on, man," as he and his team headed toward the escalator. The interviewer then wished him well and turned away, but one of Montana's bodyguards asked if he was filming and told him not to "put that last part," referring to the questions about Diddy.

Diddy was arrested in 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. This came after a federal indictment in September accused him of hosting "freak-off" parties, where he allegedly coerced women to have s*x with male escorts and recorded them.

The hip-hop mogul was denied bail and is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The first court hearing is scheduled for May 5.

French Montana reportedly left Bad Boy Records on "great terms"

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, signed with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group in 2012. He released his debut LP, Excuse My French, in 2013 and later signed a deal with Epic Records in 2016, which continued to involve Diddy's label.

French Montana ended his partnership with Bad Boy Records following the release of his fourth album, They Got Amnesia. However, Combs still supported the rapper, acting as the co-executive producer of Montana's 2023 documentary, For Khadija, with Drake.

In an April 2024 interview with VladTV, French Montana confirmed his split with Bad Boy Records, saying that the partnership ended on "great terms." He added that he became a "free agent" following his split from Bad Boy and Epic, saying:

"This is me leaving, leaving Bad Boy and Epic. So it’s on Epic, but it’s my last album, last album on Epic. Yeah, this is me leaving, leaving everything, right? This is me becoming a free agent."

Montana also stated that the partnership ended simply because he fulfilled his contract, saying:

"I fulfilled everything. I make sure everybody got their money. I made sure, you know, Rozay [Rick Ross] got his money. I made sure Puff got his money, made sure Epic got their money. Yeah, Epic’s still making money, you know what I’m saying? Everybody, brother shoulders with made money, right?"

The extent of French Montana's relationship with Diddy came into question after an old video of the pair resurfaced following Combs' arrest. In the viral clip, Combs, wearing a white robe, sang the Happy Birthday song to a shirtless Montana. It is unclear when the video was taken as of this article.

In related news, Diddy was hit with two new federal criminal charges of "s*x trafficking and engaging in prostitution" a month before his scheduled trial. This brought the rapper's federal charge count to five, in addition to the various lawsuits he currently faces.

