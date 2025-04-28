From Lana Del Rey to Garth Brooks: All the surprise guest performances at Stagecoach 2025

The 2025 Stagecoach Festival delivered a weekend filled with numerous performances and unexpected collaborations at the Empire Polo Club.

On April 25, 2025, the annual Stagecoach Festival made its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival featured a massive lineup, star power, fashion, culture, and, most importantly, surprise guest appearances.

Among the surprise performances were guest appearances from Lana Del Rey, Garth Brooks, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more. This year's event was headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs.

Guest performances that made Stagecoach 2025 unforgettable

The following are the unexpected appearances by iconic artists that added an extra layer of excitement, making Stagecoach 2025 a memorable experience for fans.

1) Lana Del Rey

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, day two of the music festival, American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey made a guest appearance during Jelly Roll's set. The singer and rapper brought Lana on stage for a special moment.

Earlier in the festival, on the first day of the event, the Manhattan singer performed her own set, where she debuted Henry, Come On, a recent release from her album of the same name. She also debuted three unheard songs: Husband of Mine, Quiet in the South, and 57.5.

2) Garth Brooks

American country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks graced the stage at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on the third day of the event, Sunday, April 27, 2025. The singer stunned the audience with his performance of Friends in Low Places with Luke Combs.

Friends in Low Places is the lead single from Brooks' second studio album, No Fences, which was released on August 6, 1990.

3) Lizzo

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" - Source: Getty

On day one of the music festival, the Detroit rapper made a surprise appearance, brought on stage by Paris Hilton. The duo performed Diplo’s Honky Tonk. Later, the rapper stunned the audience with her hit song, Truth Hurts, from Cuz I Love You, released in 2019.

4) Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly also made a surprise entry at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival when Jelly Roll called him up on stage. The entry was a bit bewildering, as Jelly Roll was performing John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads, and suddenly MGK popped up.

The two performed their collaborative song, Lonely Road, released on July 26, 2024. Lastly, Jelly Roll asked MGK to close off the setlist with his 2020 hit song, My Ex’s Best Friend.

5) Shaboozey

Spotify Beach At Cannes Lions 2024 With Performances From Benson Boone, Shaboozey & Tyla - Source: Getty

One of the most surprising appearances was rock singer Shaboozey, who graced the music festival on day two. The Virginia singer joined the stage with Jelly Roll and they performed Amen.

This year's Stagecoach Festival featured exclusive live streaming by Amazon Music, available on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app, starting at 4:00 p.m. (local time) each day.

Apart from the surprise entries, the artists who left the audience in awe on the Mane Stage included Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Dasha, Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Scotty McCreery, and more.

The Palomino Stage also hosted performances by the Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls, Nelly, Creed, T-Pain, and others.

