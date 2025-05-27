From lobster risotto to wagyu filet mignon: Here's everything that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly ate on their Palm Beach date

The star couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been spending time in Florida lately, went out on a dinner date over the weekend. TMZ reported that the couple arrived at a Palm Beach restaurant, where they started with drinks.

The Blank Space singer ordered a Melena - Wheatley craft vodka, passionfruit, organic vanilla, shaken and topped with bubbles - for herself, while her beau got himself a Purple Rain - Hendricks oasium gin, green tea, crème de Violette, citrus, shaken and topped with bubbles.

They also ordered an endive salad, Cacio e Pepe pasta, lobster risotto, a dry-aged burger, Dover sole, wagyu filet mignon, garlic broccolini, and potato puree.

Sources tell TMZ that Taylor ate the Dover sole and picked at the lobster risotto, with Kelce bulking up on the wagyu filet, the dry-aged burger, and the Cacio e Pepe. The other dishes were shared by both.

According to the media outlet's sources, their dinner was worth nearly $400, and the tip amount remains a mystery. Their security team handled their bill.

The couple has been seen out and about together, spending quality time together during the NFL offseason, before Travis reports to the training camp.

Taylor Swift's father leaked Blake Lively's alleged "threat" to Justin Baldoni

Besides Taylor Swift's Florida date with Travis Kelce, Swift has also been making headlines as the "leaker" behind Blake Lively's threats to her was unmasked.

On Saturday, May 24, the Daily Mail reported that it was Swift's father, Scott Swift, who voluntarily approached Justin Baldoni's legal team, claiming that Blake Lively had threatened to leak Taylor's private text messages. Per reports, the move was made in exchange for dropping the subpoena that was previously issued for the Shake It Off singer.

A source told Daily Mail,

"Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor."

Lively's threat was brought to light in a court filing made by Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni's attorney.

The filing claimed that Michael Gottlieb, Blake's lawyer, had contacted Taylor Swift's law firm, Venable, and "demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released."

It also added that Lively had asked Swift to delete their messages. Freedman had attached an affidavit to his filing, saying he had spoken for an hour on the phone with someone "very closely linked" to Swift.

An inside source also told the media outlet that Blake Lively's team seemingly "tried to extort Taylor by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she was not a part of."

Regardless of the claims, the judge overseeing the Lively-Baldoni case ruled that the allegations regarding Taylor Swift and the text messages were "improper" and "irrelevant" in court.

