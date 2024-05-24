"Fully mastered the art of being corny" — Internet reacts as Drake raps over BBL Drizzy on Sexyy Red's new collab, U My Everything

Canadian rapper Drake has collaborated with American rapper Sexyy Red on her upcoming mixtape titled In Sexyy We Trust, where he raps on the single, U My Everything (feat. Drake).

The revelation happened on the evening of May 23, 2024, when Drake responded to Metro Boomin’s viral diss track titled BBL Drizzy with the new song, U My Everything. Here's the rap excerpt:

“BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it (BBL Drizzy). The last one drunk, he did it for free ‘cause I sent over so many but rare (BBL Drizzy). Don’t even worry ‘bout all of that sh*t, just keep it natural for ‘em, I swear (BBL Drizzy).”

There have been diverse reactions on internet in the wake of the song’s release. While most people took a dig at the Canadian rapper for the effort, a few defended him.

Here are some of the comments from X users against Drake.

“Nah it’s official. Drake has fully mastered the art of being corny,” a person wrote.

“Never fails to embarrass himself, I see,” another person wrote.

“He’s trying so hard to act nonchalant about it,” a third X user wrote.

“He thinks he’s part of the joke, oh no,” an individual mentioned.

In contrast, some fans think Champagne Papi won with the latest Sexyy Red collab.

“And they think he didn’t win,” a netizen wrote.

“He killed it,” one person wrote.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Drake just dropped the summer banger,” another person wrote.

For the uninitated, In Sexyy We Trust is the St. Louis native’s follow-up mixtape to 2023’s Hood Hottest Princess. It is executive produced by Tay Keith and contains 14 tracks including Drake’s U My Everything, Lil Baby’s Lick Me, Mike WiLL Made-It’s track titled Outside, and VonOff1700’s Sexyy Love Money.

Exploring the background of Sexyy Red and Drake’s collab titled U My Everything

As part of his ongoing feud with Drizzy, Kendrick Lamar rapped on the diss track Euphoria:

“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don’t like women, it’s real competition, you might pop a*s with ‘em.”

Meanwhile, the term BBL Drizzy was first coined by rapper and record executive, Rick Ross, on his Drake diss track titled Champagne Moments last month (April). The aforementioned phrase appeared on the cover art of the song. He used it to insinuate that Drake allegedly got the titular cosmetic surgery.

Inspired by this, Metro Boomin too joined the feud earlier this month when he released his Drake diss track, BBL Drizzy, and also announced a giveaway for whoever wrote the best “beat” to it.

It was a response to Drake’s diss track, Family Matters, for Kendrick Lamar where the Toronto rapper slammed Metro as “f*cking lame” and called him a bad “influence” on his close associate, K-Dot.

Now, in response to all of the above disses, Champagne Papi has collaborated with Sexyy Red and dropped, U My Everything, where he dedicated verse 2 to his hip-hop rivals. Here is an excerpt from the song:

“I changed a lot of girls lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin’ me, ayy (BBL Drizzy)… I got a passion for ya, I swear/ I got attraction for ya, I swear, yeah (BBL Drizzy)…”

Notably, this is not the first time Sexyy Red and Drake have teamed up on a project. Earlier, the former featured alongside SZA on the latter’s single, Rich Baby Daddy.