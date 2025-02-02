“Gave ariana and madison something to giggle abt”- Fans react as Troye Sivan jokes about Grammys competition for ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’

Currently, Australian singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan is trending as he recently took to his Instagram Story and uploaded a post addressing his fellow singers, Ariana Grande and Madison Beer.

In the February 2 story, he wrote:

“Grammys tomorrow i hope i win.. I think i have a ~12% chance @billieeilish, charli_xcx, @arianagrande @madisonbeer.. I’m going to take you down.”

Here, he referred to the fact that Ariana and Madison were his fellow competitors in the Best Pop Dance Recording category in the upcoming Grammys. Troye was nominated for his track Got Me Started, while Ariana and Madison were nominated for Yes, And? and Make You Mine, respectively.

Meanwhile, once the post was re-shared on X by @sitesbeer, netizens took to the comment section of the post to express their opinion on the same thing. One even said that he gave Ariana and Madison something to laugh about, as they are generally regarded as strong competitors of Sivan.

“He lowkey gave Ariana and Madison something to giggle abt together waaaaaittttttttttt,” wrote one netizen.

Others also said similar things. They mostly joked about it as one said that he is very “unserious” while another one said that he and Madison should “joke beef about the grammys.”

“He’s so funny lol,” another one said.

“He is so unserious omg,” wrote another one jokingly.

“I need him and Madison to have like joke beef about the grammys,” commented another one.

On the other hand, other netizens supported him as one said that he is probably joking, while another one said that he is hilarious.

“Do ppl not realise he’s prob joking,” one defended him.

“This is the kind of behaviour we need, no shady, like all "I wanna win, but if u win is fine”,” another one wrote.

Troye Sivan's Got Me Started became popular soon after its release

Troye Sivan got nominated for Grammy before (Image via Getty Images)

Troye Sivan has again been nominated for a Grammy, securing his name for Best Dance Pop Recording with his track Got Me Started. As per Rolling Stones’ November 24 report, it allegedly represents a significant turning point in Sivan's career.

As a singer, he made the journey from an Australian teenager posting YouTube covers to a full-fledged international pop sensation as his 2023 album Something To Give Each Other debuted at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart and became his first-ever number-one album in Australia.

On September 20, 2023, Troye Sivan's Got Me Started, the second single from the album was made available through EMI and Capitol. It samples the Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders' 2009 song Shooting Stars.

Troye Sivan's song was then nominated for and won Song of the Year at the 2024 ARIA Music Awards. According to Pitchfork's October 16 review of the album, Got Me Started uses the sample to bookend its energizing two-step beat.

It further added that despite not being catchy at first, the song's rhythm eventually enhances its amorous longing in a way that is allegedly amusingly reminiscent of Overmono's sample-heavy version of UK garage.

Additionally, Troye Sivan has been nominated for the prestigious competition in 2024 as well. At the 66th Grammy Awards, he received nominations in two different categories. These include Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video for his hit song Rush.

Additionally, this wasn’t the only time Troye Sivan made the news. He has been trending lately due to his Australian Something to Give Each Other tour, which began on November 19 at Adelaide's The Drive.

It then went to other iconic locations, such as the Sydney Opera House Forecourt and Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Arena will host the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, where international superstars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish will be joined by Australian artists.

